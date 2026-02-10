See it: Drone video shows 80-mile-long crack on frozen Lake Erie

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – Drone video captured an 80-mile-long crack that developed on frozen Lake Erie earlier this week, which was visible from space. According to NOAA, the fracture stretched from Port Burwell, Ontario, Canada to near Cleveland, Ohio.

Recent weeks of Arctic temperatures across the Midwest and Northeast have dramatically increased the amount of ice across all the Great Lakes, which are now 58 percent covered.

Just 5 percent of the Great Lakes were covered on Jan. 14, according to NOAA.

Great Lakes ice coverage.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes, is now 95 percent covered, which has limited lake-effect snow for the downwind areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

The Coast Guard Great Lakes Division has been conducting icebreaking operations to try and keep commercial traffic moving along the waterways.