See it: Deer scrambles to latch onto toppled tree after getting swept away during historic Texas flood

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A deer was spotted quickly moving downstream of floodwaters in Kerrville, Texas, before grabbing ahold of a tree and eventually able to climb out of the water according to Jennifer Barnett who filmed the event.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Texas has endured some of the worst flooding in state history during Independence Day weekend as the death toll continues to rise over 100.

Due to the direct result of flooding, this event is a more deadly flood disaster than the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. An example of the strength and dangers of the rushing waters was captured in Kerrville, Texas when a deer was spotted struggling in the fast-moving water.

Footage captured by Jennifer Barnett shows the deer quickly being swept downstream, dodging various debris left behind in the destruction.

The helpless deer was luckily able to wedge itself between a toppled tree and eventually climb out of the water and onto another tree, according to Barnett.

WATCH: HOME SWEPT DOWN GUADALUPE RIVER DURING DEADLY TEXAS FLOODING

The remainder of the video shows the around-the-clock search and rescue efforts by first responders as they search through damaged areas and leftover debris. Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard, which flew in assets from as far away as Miami, aided in the search efforts, according to Barnett. 

The death toll has surpassed 105 people. According to Kerr County Officials, 87 of those people perished in Kerr County, Texas.

As first responders continue to search for remaining survivors, the recovery process begins as locals pick up the pieces of what was once called home, with endless destruction and death throughout the state.

