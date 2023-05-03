Search
Young woman uses social media to save grandfather’s farm

As Zakaya Butler is putting a modern spin on marketing the farm, she is also learning lessons on agriculture and business.

By Angeli Gabriel , Will Nunley Source FOX Weather
Following the loss of her grandmother, 23 year-old Zakaya Butler has harnessed the power of social media to help her grandfather save the struggling family farm. FOX Weather multimedia journalist Will Nunley on how Butler learns to be a businesswoman and farmer at the same time.  02:07

Farming gone viral: South Carolina woman uses social media to rescue grandfather's farm

SUMTER, S.C. – Zakaya Butler, 23, took to social media to grow support for Martin Farm Meats in South Carolina.

Owned by her grandfather, Martin Farm Meats was a struggling business. Butler then put her social media skills to use to help turn things around.

She began to market her grandfather’s products and his story. Within weeks, Butler said sales had grown exponentially.

"We see new faces every day," she said. "I believe this was his goal, too, because he is used to seeing the same people come, but now we see new faces and those new faces are telling new faces."

As Butler is putting a modern spin on marketing the farm, she is also learning lessons on agriculture and business.

"This is like me going to college for free," she said. "I’m learning agriculture from my granddaddy."

