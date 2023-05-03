Young woman uses social media to save grandfather’s farm

SUMTER, S.C. – Zakaya Butler, 23, took to social media to grow support for Martin Farm Meats in South Carolina.

Owned by her grandfather, Martin Farm Meats was a struggling business. Butler then put her social media skills to use to help turn things around.

She began to market her grandfather’s products and his story. Within weeks, Butler said sales had grown exponentially.

"We see new faces every day," she said. "I believe this was his goal, too, because he is used to seeing the same people come, but now we see new faces and those new faces are telling new faces."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As Butler is putting a modern spin on marketing the farm, she is also learning lessons on agriculture and business.

"This is like me going to college for free," she said. "I’m learning agriculture from my granddaddy."