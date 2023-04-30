Yosemite Valley reopens after heat wave causes flooding concerns

YOSEMITE, Calif. – Yosemite National Park said they were reopening Yosemite Valley ahead of schedule after flooding fears closed much of the iconic landmark last week.

"The river did not rise as much as forecast, so Yosemite Valley will be open Sunday from 7 am to 8 pm for day-use only with very limited services," an official announced on Twitter.

Park officials opened part of Yosemite Valley on Sunday and will fully reopen on Monday at 7 a.m.

Officials at Yosemite National Park announced part of the park's closure starting Friday due to flooding that was forecast in the area as a heat wave in the West would cause snow to rapidly melt and rivers to rise.

While the park reopens for visitors, officials warn everyone not to approach or go into rivers because they are running very high.

This was Yosemite's second weather-related closure in the park this year. Just two months ago, Yosemite National Park was buried under 15 feet of snow, homes in Mammoth Lakes had snow depths higher than their roofs, and some ski resorts received so much snow that you could barely see the tops of 35-foot-tall ski lifts.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through Monday evening.