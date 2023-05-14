Yosemite National Park closes several campgrounds amid flooding forecast
Lower Pines, North Pines and Housekeeping Camp will close starting on Monday, May 15. Those with reservations to any of Yosemite’s campgrounds or those with plans to visit the park should continue to monitor updates as more closures could come.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – After months of record snowmelt, Yosemite National Park officials announced they would close several campgrounds Monday due to the forecast of flooding.
"Unlike the last month’s forecast of flooding, the extended forecast calls for warm weather indefinitely. As of May 1, the park had more than double the average amount of snow for this time of year," Yosemite Park officials tweeted.
And with the expected warmth of one of the largest snowpacks on record for the national park, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Yosemite National Park through Monday evening.
"Western portion of North Pines Campground located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow," NWS Hanford said Sunday. "At 12.5 feet, Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic."
Due to the extended warmth and abundance of snow, officials expect the Merced River to remain above the flood stage for some time.
A strong ridge of high pressure will continue building over the Pacific Northwest on Mother's Day. This will create a dramatic warmup, with many places seeing high temperatures upwards of 30 to 40 degrees higher compared to about a week ago.
Those traveling to the park should use alternate routes to get to their campgrounds.
Yosemite National Park says that Yosemite Valley, Wawona and Mariposa Grove are accessible by entering Yosemite via Highways 41 and 140.
Also, they say, "Hetch Hetchy and Hodgdon Meadow (but not other areas of Yosemite) are accessible via Highway 120 from the west. Tioga, Glacier Point, and Mariposa Grove Roads are closed."
Officials also announced that Big Oak Flat Road is closed, preventing access to most of Yosemite via Highway 120 from the west.
"Big Oak Flat Road is closed west of Merced Grove; there is no access to Yosemite via Hwy 120 from the west (except to Hodgdon Meadow and Hetch Hetchy) until mid-June or July," Yosemite wrote.
Yosemite Valley and other park areas are accessible via Highway 41 and Highway 140.
Those with reservations to any of Yosemite’s campgrounds or those with plans to visit the park should continue to monitor updates from Yosemite as more closures could come.
FILE -Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California.
(Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)
YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Gas pumps are partially buried in snow, at a service station closed for the winter, after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow.
(Yosemite National Park)
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
FILE - Visitors hike the Mist Trail toward Vernal Fall in the Yosemite National Park, California on July 03, 2020.
(APU GOMES/AFP)
Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park.
(Yosemite National Park)
Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
(Yosemite National Park)
Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25.
(Yosemite National Park)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Upper Yosemite Fall, which is fed almost completely by snowmelt, cascades as warm temperatures have increased snowpack runoff on April 29, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. All of Yosemite Valley will reopen April 30th with limited services after most of the valley was closed Friday night due to flooding concerns from the melting snowpack amid a heat wave. Visitors are being asked to stay away from rivers throughout the park which are running dangerously high due to the runoff. As of April 1, snowpack in the Tuolumne River basin of Yosemite National Park was 244% of average amid record snowpack levels for some parts of California after years of drought. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
(Mario Tama)
A raging Yosemite Falls as historic snowpack melts on April 25, 2023.
(Max Gorden)