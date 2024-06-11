Search
Worst cities to plan a summer vacation to

The group took into account experiences involving the city, air travel and driving. Weather was an aspect editors ranked, which is usually humid and oppressive in Jacksonville during the summer. More than 200 million Americans are planning to travel over the summer season.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Summer travel tips: How to get ahead of your flight delay

The Points Guy Managing Editor Clint Henderson said taking time to download an airline's app could help you rebook if weather delays your flight. 

As the summer travel season ramps up, the editors at Forbes Advisor have unveiled the best and worst cities to spend your summer vacation.

Over 200 million Americans are expected to travel to summer destinations either by road or air, with beaches and national parks emerging as popular choices.

The group weighed several factors, including crime, prices, ease of travel and extreme weather in 43 metros across the country.

Jacksonville, Florida, topped the list, scoring a perfect score on the list no city wants to be on.

The group found the River City had poor walkability, a lack of public transportation, a high crime rate and air temperatures that were rather uncomfortable during the summer months.

According to NOAA historical data, most of the summer season is spent in the low to mid-90s, but the heat index is commonly above 100 degrees.

The Forbes group did not say whether it took into account nearby beaches where many vacationers end up trying to beat the heat.

Rounding out the top list of least desirable cities were: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fresno, California; Memphis, Tennessee; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

 

HOW THUNDERSTORMS HUNDREDS OF MILES AWAY CAN WREAK HAVOC ON AIR TRAVEL

A common theme among the cities topping the list was high crime rates, a lack of highly ranked restaurants and inadequate transportation.

The best summer vacation city in America was Minneapolis, followed by Long Beach, California; Washington, D.C.; Seattle; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Many of the top spots have a high walkability score and the weather tends to be less extreme than in the southern belt.

The survey didn’t explore international destinations, which are anticipated to be popular hotspots in 2024.

"International travel to the U.S. is growing quickly but is still far from a full pre-pandemic recovery," the U.S. Travel Association stated earlier this year.

WHAT AIRPORTS, AIRLINES LOST THE MOST LUGGAGE?

According to Tripadvisor, the most popular international destinations this year include: Cancun, Mexico; London, England; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris, France and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Paris is experiencing an uptick in interest due in part to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are slated to begin in late July and continue into September.

Officials estimate more than 15 million people from 206 nations will visit The City of Light and nearby regions during the games.

For the first time, the Summer Games will not kick off in a stadium but instead during an open-air event along the River Seine set against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower on July 26.

  • Paris City Hall Unveils Olympic Rings At Le Trocadero In Paris
    Image 1 of 4

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13:  The unveiling of the Olympic rings on the esplanade of Trocadero in front of the Eiffel tower after the official announcement of the attribution of the Olympic Games 2024 to the city of Paris on September 13, 2017 in Paris, France. For the first time in history, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirms two summer Games host cities at the same time, Paris will host the Olympic Games in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

  • The Olympic Rings On The Eiffel Tower In Paris
    Image 2 of 4

    The Olympic Rings On The Eiffel Tower In Paris, on June 10, 2024, Ahead The Upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic And Paralympic Games. (Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • France prepares for the Olympics
    Image 3 of 4

    Workers set up a marquee at the construction site of La Concorde Urban Parc site for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris on June 4, 2024. As part of the new phase of setting up infrastructure for the Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, the police headquarters has ordered the closure "to all traffic" of the entire largest square in Paris which will host the urban sports events (BMX freestyle, breakdance, skateboarding and 3x3 basketball), as well as the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8, 2024). (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • France prepares for the Olympics
    Image 4 of 4

    BAYEUX, FRANCE - MAY 30:   Gaelle Rots-Daigremont triumphantly carries the Olympic flame through the bustling main street of Bayeux, where crowds gather to witness the historic moment, during the twentieth leg in the Calvados department, in Bayeux, Normandy, France, on May 30, 2024.The 20th Olympic Torch Relay&amp;#039;s journey begins at the venerated site of remembrance, Omaha Beach and the D-Day landing beaches, before moving on to Lisieux. It then advances to Cabourg, Dives-sur-Mer, and Houlgate, before reaching Bayeux and Falaise, and finishing in front of the Caen Town Hall. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

