Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Here are the top domestic and international summer travel destinations according to Tripadvisor

Whether you’re looking to relax on a beach, tour a majestic castle, enjoy a heart-pounding thrill ride or simply get outdoors and enjoy nature, there’s something for everyone.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
It's hard to believe, but summer is just around the corner. Many families will soon be hitting the roads and taking to the skies for summer vacations. Recent changes to travel regulations may impact summer travel plans, as the ruling on refunds from airline delays has been updated. Joining FOX Weather to give an outlook on summer travel is The Points Guy, Clint Henderson. (Video from May 2024) 03:22

Over 212 million Americans plan to travel this summer

It's hard to believe, but summer is just around the corner. Many families will soon be hitting the roads and taking to the skies for summer vacations. Recent changes to travel regulations may impact summer travel plans, as the ruling on refunds from airline delays has been updated. Joining FOX Weather to give an outlook on summer travel is The Points Guy, Clint Henderson. (Video from May 2024)

If you’re looking to travel this summer but are unsure of where to go or what to do, you’re in luck.

Tripadvisor released its Summer Travel Index last week, revealing the most popular summer destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

NEARLY 44 MILLION AMERICANS TO TRAVEL FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

AAA said this will be a busy Memorial Day Holiday on the roads and in the skies. They took a look at travel reservations to see where the top 10 destinations for travel were this year, in the U.S. and around the world. 00:47

Where are the top 10 travel destinations in the US and across the globe for Memorial Day

AAA said this will be a busy Memorial Day Holiday on the roads and in the skies. They took a look at travel reservations to see where the top 10 destinations for travel were this year, in the U.S. and around the world.

So, whether you’re looking to relax on a beach, tour a majestic castle, enjoy a heart-pounding thrill ride or simply get outdoors and enjoy nature, there’s something for everyone.

Americans and global travelers are just itching to hit the road or catch a flight. In fact, the 2024 Tripadvisor Summer Travel Index shows that people are planning on traveling the same, if not more, than last summer – despite some cost concerns.

But where is everyone going? Tripadvisor says Americans are traveling to seek out more adventure, entertainment and sporting events.

WHAT'S SUMMER WEATHER LIKE AT AMERICA'S BEST BEACHES OF 2024?

The Department of Transportation announced new consumer protections for airline passengers delayed more than three hours domestically. Airlines would be required to give and automatic cash refund if alternate compensation is not accepted. FOX 35 Orlando's Marie Edinger takes a closer look at the rule as well as other protections it offers. (Video from April 2024) 02:53

New federal airline rules for delayed passengers

The Department of Transportation announced new consumer protections for airline passengers delayed more than three hours domestically. Airlines would be required to give and automatic cash refund if alternate compensation is not accepted. FOX 35 Orlando's Marie Edinger takes a closer look at the rule as well as other protections it offers. (Video from April 2024)

Looking to stay in the States? Here are the top 5 most popular domestic destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  3. Orlando, Florida
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. New York City

Do you want to travel the world? Here are the top 5 most popular international destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor:

  1. Cancun, Mexico
  2. London, England
  3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  4. Paris, France
  5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

NEW SUMMER WEATHER OUTLOOK LOOKS TOASTY ACROSS MUCH OF US

The road less traveled

A 3-year-old girl is gaining attention for her journeys through all the country's National Parks. (Video from October 2023) 04:42

3-year-old girl visits all 63 National Parks

A 3-year-old girl is gaining attention for her journeys through all the country's National Parks. (Video from October 2023)

The top domestic and international travel destinations shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

So, what if you’re looking to get out there and explore some up-and-coming domestic and international travel destinations this summer?

The list has that covered, too.

The top 10 fastest-growing domestic destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor include Yosemite National Park in California (No. 1), Sandusky in Ohio (No. 8) and Mackinac Island in Michigan (No. 10).

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured the Strawberry Full Moon in June as it created lunar rainbows over the waterfalls at Yosemite National Park. (Video: Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful)(Video from June 2023) 01:58

Lunar rainbows dancing over Yosemite waterfalls during Strawberry Full Moon

Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured the Strawberry Full Moon in June as it created lunar rainbows over the waterfalls at Yosemite National Park. (Video: Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful)(Video from June 2023)

Several Florida communities made the list, including Santa Rosa Beach (No. 3), Fort Myers Beach (No. 6) and Tavernier in the Florida Keys.

A second national park, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, also made the top 10.

The U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands grabbed spots in the top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers, as did destinations in Europe, like Puerto Rico in Spain, as well as Peru in South America.

Destinations in the Maldives, like Iru-fushi, Male and Fasmendhoo, also made the top 10.

Tags
Loading...