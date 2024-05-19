Here are the top domestic and international summer travel destinations according to Tripadvisor

If you’re looking to travel this summer but are unsure of where to go or what to do, you’re in luck.

Tripadvisor released its Summer Travel Index last week, revealing the most popular summer destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

So, whether you’re looking to relax on a beach, tour a majestic castle, enjoy a heart-pounding thrill ride or simply get outdoors and enjoy nature, there’s something for everyone.

Americans and global travelers are just itching to hit the road or catch a flight. In fact, the 2024 Tripadvisor Summer Travel Index shows that people are planning on traveling the same, if not more, than last summer – despite some cost concerns.

But where is everyone going? Tripadvisor says Americans are traveling to seek out more adventure, entertainment and sporting events.

Looking to stay in the States? Here are the top 5 most popular domestic destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor:

Do you want to travel the world? Here are the top 5 most popular international destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor:

Cancun, Mexico London, England Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Paris, France Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The road less traveled

The top domestic and international travel destinations shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

So, what if you’re looking to get out there and explore some up-and-coming domestic and international travel destinations this summer?

The list has that covered, too.

The top 10 fastest-growing domestic destinations for U.S. travelers according to Tripadvisor include Yosemite National Park in California (No. 1), Sandusky in Ohio (No. 8) and Mackinac Island in Michigan (No. 10).

Several Florida communities made the list, including Santa Rosa Beach (No. 3), Fort Myers Beach (No. 6) and Tavernier in the Florida Keys.

A second national park, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, also made the top 10.

The U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands grabbed spots in the top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers, as did destinations in Europe, like Puerto Rico in Spain, as well as Peru in South America.

Destinations in the Maldives, like Iru-fushi, Male and Fasmendhoo, also made the top 10.