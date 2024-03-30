What are the busiest travel days of the year?

A record 4.7 billion people are expected to travel around the world in 2024, but many of the busiest days will likely fall outside of what is considered the winter holiday travel season.

According to data from the Transportation Security Administration, six of the ten busiest all-time travel days occurred in 2023 as Americans returned to the skies after canceling vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

July holds the most records with four dates appearing on TSA’s list of the top highest volume days, but the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2023 firmly holds the number one slot for being the busiest travel day in the country’s aviation history – some 2.9 million customers passed through checkpoints in more than 400 airports around the country on Nov. 26.

Recently, the TSA announced that its agents screened about 2.79 individuals on March 28, making it the first date of 2024 to make the list of the top ten highest volume days.

The agency attributed the high passenger count to spring break being in full swing, which was accompanied by some beautiful weather from coast to coast.

HOW THUNDERSTORMS HUNDREDS OF MILES AWAY CAN WREAK HAVOC ON AIR TRAVEL

A recently released AAA survey found more Americans plan to take a vacation over the summer than during any other season.

Popular destinations include beaches, major cities, and national parks, with guided tours and river cruises ranking near the bottom of the list of destinations.

Just under half of polled auto club members plan to take at least one commercial flight.

Potential travelers are most concerned about inflation, severe storms, overcrowding, health and summer heat, which could disrupt plans.

For some of these reasons, the U.S. Travel Association suggests that domestic travel may have already peaked in its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, while significant growth is still anticipated in international travel.

WHAT ARE THE WORST AIRPORTS TO FLY INTO DURING WINTER?

The TSA recommends all domestic passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and three hours prior to any international flight.

The agency recently announced the expansion of its PreCheck program, which allows select fliers to use its expedited screening process at more than 200 airports.

According to the TSA, 99% of passengers enrolled in the PreCheck program wait less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints.