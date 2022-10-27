World Series Game 1: Houston's Minute Maid Park closes roof due to stormy forecast

There will be no wind-causing controversy for the start of the World Series in Houston as Minute Maid Park's roof will be closed.

Widespread rain is in the forecast for Southeast Texas, including Houston, over the next couple of days, forcing the closure of the roof for Game 1 and likely for Game 2.

WHEN WEATHER WAS A GAME-CHANGER AT THE WORLD SERIES

World Series fans are likely to encounter rain and even the possibility of severe weather before the start of Friday's first pitch in Houston. Strong storms are also forecast to rumble through the Houston area during the game.





The roof being open at Houston's Minute Maid Park has come under discussion after last Thursday's Game 2 of the ALCS. New York Yankee's Aaron Judge hit a long ball to right field, but Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker hauled in the fly ball right near the top of the wall.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the press that he thought the wind may have knocked down Judge's ball and cost them the home run.

DID WIND REALLY KEEP THE YANKEES FROM WINNING GAME 2 AGAINST THE ASTROS?

It was just the fourth game this season that Minute Maid Park's roof was open. The ballpark has a retractable roof, but it rarely opens as the team opts for a temperature and wind-controlled environment with it closed.





Even with the roof closed at Minute Maid Park, rain still sometimes finds its way inside. In 2019, a strong storm during a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers caused the roof to leak. Some fans donned ponchos and deployed umbrellas inside the domed stadium.

Out of 81 regular season home games and the three home playoff games, Houston has only opted to have the roof open four times. Last season, only seven games were under the skies.

7 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STADIUMS HAVE RETRACTABLE ROOFS BUT WHICH CITY USES THEIRS THE MOST?

The Astros will take on the Phillies at Minute Maid Park at 7:03 PM CT on FOX.