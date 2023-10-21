Which states rank as most and least energy efficient?

Experts at WalletHub gauged the "Home Energy Efficiency" and "Auto Energy Efficiency" of 48 states. Weighing each equally, they helped determine the overall score for energy efficiency.

Home Energy Efficiency was calculated by determining the ratio of total energy consumption of residences to annual degree days. According to the National Weather Service, a degree day is an index used to show the demand of energy used to heat or cool houses and businesses.

Auto Energy Efficiency was determined by evaluating Vehicle Fuel Efficiency, or annual miles driven by a vehicle divided by the gallons of gasoline used, and Transportation Efficiency, which was the number of miles driven with a vehicle per capita.

WHERE DOES YOUR STATE RANK ON THE ‘2023 GREENEST STATES’ LIST?

Overall, northern and western states were found to be the most energy-efficient, with the least energy-efficient states being in the southern U.S., according to WalletHub.

The highest-ranked state was Utah, which had a total score of 87.58 out of 100. The Beehive State came in at No. 1 for Home Energy Efficiency and No. 7 for Auto Energy Efficiency.

The next four on the overall ranking were Northeastern states Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Rhode Island, respectively. Massachusetts ranked No. 1 for Auto Energy Efficiency, specifically.

Rounding out the top 10 overall ranking were states in the Midwest and western part of the country: Minnesota, California, Colorado, Wisconsin and Washington. Minnesota ranked No. 2 for Home Energy Efficiency.

EL NINO'S EMERGENCY COULD RESULT IN REDUCE RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION ACROSS US

In the bottom 10 of the list were Wyoming and states in the South. At No. 40 and 41, Texas and Oklahoma, respectively, have overall scores in the low 40s out of 100.

The next six on the list – Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia – had scores in the 30s.

Last on the list was South Carolina, with an overall score of 24.24. The Palmetto State also came in last for Home Energy Efficiency, specifically.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to WalletHub, Alaska and Hawaii were omitted from the rankings due to insufficient data.