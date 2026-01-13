Video: Paraglider falls from the sky in unexpected turn of events in Florida

Search
Video from police shows a 52-year-old man making an unplanned splash off Singer Island.

By Angela Fortuna , Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Video shows a paraglider making an unplanned splash landing in Riviera Beach, Florida, after his powered paraglider dropped out of the sky and landed in the ocean. The flyer was uninjured and rescued by nearby beachgoers, who brought him safely ashore.

The flyer was uninjured and rescued by nearby beachgoers, who brought him safely ashore.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL — A man had quite the scare when the powered paraglider he was flying dropped out of the sky and plummeted into the ocean at Riviera Beach, Florida.

Video from the Riviera Beach Police Department shows a 52-year-old man making an unplanned splash off of Singer Island just before noon on Friday.

Fire rescue wait on the beach to help the paraglider. 

(Riviera Beach Police Department / FOX Weather)

Nearby beachgoers dropped what they were doing to swim out and help him get back to shore safely.

The man took off from Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter, Florida, and sailed south until the unplanned landing happened.

The windward wayfarer luckily wasn't injured.

Beachgoers help the paraglider onto shore. 

(Riviera Beach Police Department / FOX Weather)

Rescue teams and police officers responded to the beach to help load the man's gear into a police ATV and bring it out onto the sand, police said.

Police officer loads the paraglider's gear into the ATV.

(Riviera Beach Police Department / FOX Weather)

