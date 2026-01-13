Video: Paraglider falls from the sky in unexpected turn of events in Florida

RIVIERA BEACH, FL — A man had quite the scare when the powered paraglider he was flying dropped out of the sky and plummeted into the ocean at Riviera Beach, Florida.

VIDEO CAPTURES DOZENS OF MANATEES SEEKING REFUGE IN TOASTY WATERS OF FLORIDA

Video from the Riviera Beach Police Department shows a 52-year-old man making an unplanned splash off of Singer Island just before noon on Friday.

Nearby beachgoers dropped what they were doing to swim out and help him get back to shore safely.

The man took off from Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter, Florida, and sailed south until the unplanned landing happened.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The windward wayfarer luckily wasn't injured.

Rescue teams and police officers responded to the beach to help load the man's gear into a police ATV and bring it out onto the sand, police said.