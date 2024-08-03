Threat of potentially deadly bacteria on rise in waters along popular Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston County Health District officials have issued a health alert due to an uptick in cases of Vibrio bacteria from Galveston Beach in southeast Texas.

Vibrio bacteria are bacteria that are often found in marine environments, capable of causing a variety of illnesses, officials said.

Most of the cases reported from Galveston Beach involve the bacterial strain known as Vibrio vulnificus. According to the GCHD, V. vulnificus can cause wound infections that have the potential to become life-threatening.

Other cases involve the bacteria Vibrio parahaemolyticus, which causes gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhea and vomiting, and Vibrio cholerae, which causes cholera.

Officials are reassuring the public, however, that the chances of a person developing a severe infection from Vibrio bacteria are slim.

"While Vibrio bacteria can be present in Galveston waters, there’s no need to panic," said Dr. Phillip Keiser, the Local Health Authority and CEO of the GCHD. "Use common sense: avoid raw seafood, practice good hygiene, and stay informed to keep safe."

Officials provided the following recommendations on how to prevent illness from Vibrio bacteria:

Avoid raw or undercooked seafood, especially from areas with reported Vibrio outbreaks.

Practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly, particularly after handling raw seafood.

Cover cuts or open wounds. If you have an open wound, avoid exposure to seawater.

Stay abreast of local health advisories about water quality and seafood safety.

Should individuals begin to experience symptoms similar to those of a Vibrio infection, the GCHD asks that they immediately seek medical attention.

The GCHD noted that they are investigating the sources of the Vibrio infections and are asking the public to be cautious this summer, when activities in potentially infected waters are at their highest.