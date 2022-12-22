Frozen pipes? These are the top 10 states for costly winter water damages

Some of the most devastating winter weather happens when frozen pipes burst, and according to State Farm, 10 states rank highest for damage claims due to winter water losses.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, winter storms cause about $1.9 billion in damage on average each year. In 2021, winter storms caused about $24 billion in damage. That was the highest amount on record, with 1993 coming in second with $10 billion in damage.

According to State Farm, the insurance company paid more than $181 million in 2022 for claims filed from frozen pipe damage, with the average claim costing over $20,000.

HOW TO STAY SAFE IF YOU’RE AFFECTED BY CRIPPLING POWER OUTAGES AFTER A BLIZZARD

Texas was the No. 1 state for frozen pipe and winter water damages, with $64 million in claims.

New York ranked second with $17 million, followed by Illinois with $10.8 million in damages, and Michigan was No. 4 with $7.2 million.

According to State Farm, the rest of the Top 10 list covered the U.S. from coast-to-coast.

Colorado: $6.5 million

Washington: $6.4 million

Minnesota: $6.3 million

Pennsylvania: $5.7 million

Alaska: $4.3 million

Connecticut: $3.8 million

Common causes of frozen pipes are a sudden drop in temperature, poor insulation or an incorrectly programmed thermostat.

According to State Farm, homes in warmer climates like the Southeast are at greater risk because pipes often run through uninsulated or under-insulated attics or crawl spaces.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

There are steps you can take to avoid costly damage to your pipes.

When temperatures drop below freezing, allow your faucets to drip and keep the sink cabinet doors open to allow heat to reach pipes under sinks.

If possible, keep the temperature in your home at least 55 degrees.

Frozen pipes don't always burst. There are signs of frozen pipes and ways to avoid worsening the situation.

First, if you turn on the faucet and nothing comes out, keep the tap open and call a plumber. Carefully use a hair dryer to thaw frozen pipes, starting from the coldest section of the pipe.