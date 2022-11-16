Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Here’s where you’ll find the worst traffic

Millions of people will flock to the homes of far-flung relatives to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the majority of them will be driving to their holiday destination.

AAA forecast 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, marking a 1.5% increase in travel over 2021. It’ll be the third-busiest year since the agency started tracking Thanksgiving travel in 2000. Nearly 49 million of those travelers will drive.

Data shared by AAA from INRIX, a transportation analytics company, showed most of the congestion on the roads will be found major metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York.

INRIX also crunched the numbers to determine when and where the heaviest traffic will be found in some of the biggest cities in the country.

