Nearly 200 swimmers rescued from rip currents in one Florida county this week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Powerful rip currents off the coast of Volusia County in Central Florida have led to nearly 200 rescues just this past week, including 62 in a day, according to officials.

One reason for the high number of rescues is that many swimmers underestimate the power of a rip current, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Public Information Officer Tamra Malphurs.

"Even the strongest swimmers can get caught in a rip current," she said.

Many of the people caught in rip currents are those who aren't from Volusia County.

"We do see a lot of rescues with tourists that come from different areas of the country – even the state – that aren't familiar with the ocean and rip currents," Malphurs said.

She advised that, should someone be caught in a rip current, that they swim parallel to the shore to escape the current. Swimming against the current can cause people to become exhausted and potentially drown.

Swimmers should also remember to remain calm and try to float.

To be safe in the water, Malphurs provided one piece of advice for beachgoers:

"The most important basic thing to remember: swim in front of that staff lifeguard tower," Malphurs said.

She also recommended speaking with the lifeguard, who can share additional information on how to be safe in the water.

Rip currents cause more than 100 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.