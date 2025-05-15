Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave to reopen after wildfire, winter storms shuttered it for years

THREE RIVERS, Calif. – Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park will reopen on Memorial Day weekend after wildfires and winter storms led officials to close the site for four years.

Officials said the KNP Complex wildfire in 2021 and severe winter storms between 2022 and 2023 in Central California created unsafe conditions for those visiting the marble cave.

Ever since the severe weather events shuttered the cave, a number of projects have been initiated to restore access to the geological feature, according to the National Park Service.

Workers have replaced power lines, stabilized the road and cleared more than 7,000 hazardous trees along the road to Crystal Cave. Park officials noted that removing the felled hazard tree may create traffic delays for park visitors this year, and that work will continue beyond the 2025 season.

The NPS noted that an average of 51,000 people visit Crystal Cave every summer.

"The opening of Crystal Cave is a big step forward in disaster recovery for Sequoia and Kings Canyon," said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent. "We’re excited to be able to reopen this incredible attraction to visitors and encourage people to enjoy all of the beauty and wonder these parks have to offer."

Visitors can only see Crystal Cave through guided tours due to fragile features in the cave, according to the NPS.

Guided tours will be available from May 23 to Sept. 7, and tickets for the tours can be purchased in advance at the Sequoia Parks Conservancy website. Officials noted that tickets will not be available for purchase on-site.

Those hoping to visit Crystal Cave are encouraged to leave plenty of time to reach it, as it takes about an hour to reach the cave parking lot from the entrance of Sequoia National Park without any traffic delays.