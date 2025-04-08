Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Mammoth Cave National Park struck by Kentucky flooding

The caverns of Mammoth Cave National Park formed after thousands of years of rainfall and floodwater eroded the limestone surrounding the Green River.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Countless communities across several states are continuing to experience deadly flooding in the aftermath of a nearly two week stretch of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Kendall Smith have the latest on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Rivers continue to rise as death toll from barrage of severe weather, flooding reaches 24

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, Ky. – As historic storms drenched parts of Kentucky over the weekend, Mammoth Cave National Park saw floodwaters rise throughout the park.

Photos shot throughout the park showed flooded roads and even part of a cave.

A ranger examines a water level gauge near the flooded River Hall cave passageway on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

(NPS Photo / Q. Jones / FOX Weather)

Flooding also covered stairways along one of the park trails.

Floodwaters cover stairways along the Cedar Sink Trail on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

(NPS Photo / R. Toomey / FOX Weather)

Another photo from park officials showed a campground along the Green River having completely disappeared under floodwaters.

Only a small portion of the cable towers near Houchin Ferry Campground are visible above the flooded Green River on the afternoon of Sunday, April 6, 2025.

(NPS Photo / M. Weyler / FOX Weather)

The Green River, which courses through the park rose more than 40 feet – from 17 feet to nearly 60 feet – in three days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This rise in water level also affected a parking lot and part of the road leading into it.

Water covers the parking areas near Green River Ferry on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

(NPS Photo / S. Spencer / FOX Weather)

Despite the impacts, national park officials noted that the visitor center and cave tours remain open. They added that park crews are continuing clean-up efforts in impacted areas.

Mammoth Cave National Park is the longest cave system in the world, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Its caverns formed after thousands of years of rainfall and floodwater eroded the limestone surrounding the Green River.

