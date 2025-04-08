See it: Mammoth Cave National Park struck by Kentucky flooding

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, Ky. – As historic storms drenched parts of Kentucky over the weekend, Mammoth Cave National Park saw floodwaters rise throughout the park.

Photos shot throughout the park showed flooded roads and even part of a cave.

Flooding also covered stairways along one of the park trails.

Another photo from park officials showed a campground along the Green River having completely disappeared under floodwaters.

The Green River, which courses through the park rose more than 40 feet – from 17 feet to nearly 60 feet – in three days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This rise in water level also affected a parking lot and part of the road leading into it.

Despite the impacts, national park officials noted that the visitor center and cave tours remain open. They added that park crews are continuing clean-up efforts in impacted areas.

Mammoth Cave National Park is the longest cave system in the world, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Its caverns formed after thousands of years of rainfall and floodwater eroded the limestone surrounding the Green River.