Florida bear 'clearly not in the mood for pictures' becomes stressed with selfie-takers, deputies say

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. – Hey, don't take a selfie just yet. This Florida black bear is feeling stressed, depressed and needs a break.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are monitoring a bear on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach.

"Onlookers were trying to take selfies with the bear, and he’s clearly not in the mood for pictures," deputies said. "The bear has shown signs of severe stress."

The sheriff's office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would be handling the bear's welfare from now on.

"Please do not approach black bears at any time," deputies warn. "Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella."

If you see a bear in Walton County, call the non-emergency line at 850-892-8111 for the sheriff's office.