Watch: Florida man rescued after falling off sailboat

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.– Emergency responders in Port St. Lucie saved a man who fell off his sailboat into the water on Monday evening.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted body camera footage of the water rescue.

"Hang on! We got you, we got you," said one of the officers in the video, as police and firefighters worked together to get the 55-year-old man out of the water.

Police said an officer arrived at the scene to find the man struggling to stay afloat in the St. Lucie River. The officer quickly responded by throwing a rescue disc.

When the fire department arrived, the man was given another flotation device, and he was pulled from the water without any further issues.

The fire department transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for hypothermia.

Police said he's expected to make a full recovery.