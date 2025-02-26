Watch: New York police jump into action to rescue man who fell through frozen lake

NEW YORK – New York City police officers sprang into action Saturday night to rescue a man who had fallen through a frozen lake.

Dramatic body camera video just released by the New York Police Department showed two officers rushing to the scene at Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn just before 9:30 p.m. local time.

Temperatures were in the 30s after a week-long arctic blast had gripped New York City and most of the country.

The man could be heard screaming for help when officers arrived.

Within two minutes, officers were able to throw a rescue line and extend a rescue ladder to the victim.

One of the officers crawled out on the ice on his belly to help pull the victim to safety.

"I can't feel anything," said the man who was rescued.

Officers estimated he had been in the water between five and 10 minutes.

According to NOAA, hypothermia can set in within 20 minutes of being immersed in cold water.