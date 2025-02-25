Watch: Dramatic helicopter rescue of father, son from Utah cliffside captured on video

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK, Utah – Heart-stopping video footage by Utah authorities captures the life-saving rescue of a father and his 12-year-old son, stranded overnight on a treacherous cliffside in Snow Canyon State Park.

The ordeal began last Monday when the pair became disoriented while hiking in the park and lost their way as darkness fell, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Search and rescue teams from the Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue, alongside a DPS helicopter crew, launched an exhaustive search that continued through the frigid night.

As the rescue helicopter arrived at the scene, thermal imaging showed the father and son frantically waving and pleading for rescue. The video then shows the precision of the rescue as the pair are safely hoisted into the helicopter.

Adding a remarkable twist to the story, authorities said the hikers stumbled upon a backpack left behind by a previous rescue victim in the same area. Inside were vital survival supplies – food, water and emergency blankets – that proved crucial in enduring the overnight ordeal.