Tornado-warned storm sends IndyCar fans racing for cover at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa - An active afternoon of severe weather sent drivers and spectators scrambling for cover at Iowa Speedway on Friday as sirens sounded after the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the region.

Twenty-seven drivers were scheduled to take part in the NTT IndyCar Series practice session when the ominous weather moved in around 2:45 p.m. local time.

Photos and videos from southeast Iowa showed the dramatic skies over the track as the storms rolled through.

"Please seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Warning is in effect," an announcer could be heard over the loudspeaker, urging attendees to move towards safety.

WHAT IS HOTTER: LIGHTNING OR FIREWORKS?

According to the speedway, there are no basements or officially designated storm shelters on the property, leaving fans and personnel to find their own substantial shelter when severe weather strikes.

Track staff could be heard encouraging people to consider heading towards their personal vehicles until the storms rolled through.

"If no safe option is available to you, as a last resort the American Red Cross recommends getting into a vehicle, buckling your seatbelt and keeping your head below the windows," staff announced over the public address system.

Meteorologists caution that vehicles can be dangerous during significant tornadoes, as they can be tossed like toys during powerful winds.

During a bonafide tornado, forecasters generally advise people to find a low-lying ditch in the terrain and cover your head to protect your body from flying debris.

ARIZONA RESIDENT DIES FROM PNEUMONIC PLAGUE, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

After the storms passed, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage in southeastern Iowa, but the heavy rainfall would likely lead to an hours-long delay to allow the track to dry.

This year’s IndyCar event in Iowa features a doubleheader, with races scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, on the nearly one-mile-long oval track.

The weekend forecast beyond Friday’s storms looks much more favorable, with most of the rain expected to move out of the area overnight.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, clearer skies and pleasant summer temperatures are expected for both race days, with lows around 60 degrees and highs in the 80s.