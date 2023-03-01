Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

When will the Washington, D.C. cherry blossoms reach peak bloom this year?

After the third warmest winter on record, forecasting the peak bloom date this year was "particularly challenging," according to the National Park Service.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
In 1912, Japan gifted 3,000 flowering cherry trees to Washington, DC. Today, the National Cherry Blossom Festival honors that gift of friendship. 04:47

How Washington, DC got its famous cherry blossom trees

In 1912, Japan gifted 3,000 flowering cherry trees to Washington, DC. Today, the National Cherry Blossom Festival honors that gift of friendship.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Park Service announced the peak bloom date for the capital’s iconic, pastel pink cherry blossoms.

Cherry blossoms and the cherry trees they grace have grown in Washington, D.C. for over 100 years. The trees came from Japan and were gifted to the U.S. as a sign of friendship.

HOW DC’S CHERRY BLOSSOMS ARE A LIVING VALENTINE FROM JAPAN

Over the years, the cherry trees and their blossoms have become a sign of spring in the nation’s capital – a time when the city trades out its red, white and blue for pastel pink.

The Washington Monument peeks through the annual cherry blossoms in bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument peeks through the annual cherry blossoms in bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

(Brooks Kraft LLC / Corbis / Getty Images)

This year, peak bloom time is predicted for March 22-25, Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks of the National Park Service, announced Wednesday during a press event for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival. 

Peak bloom time is defined as when 70% of the blossoms on the Yoshino Cherry trees, one of the most common species of cherry trees around the capital, are open.

The silhouette of Thomas Jefferson's statue peeks through the Jefferson Memorial, looking out at clouds of cherry blossoms.

The silhouette of Thomas Jefferson's statue peeks through the Jefferson Memorial, looking out at clouds of cherry blossoms.

(National Cherry Blossom Festival / FOX Weather)

While forecasting the peak bloom dates is an annual tradition, Reinbold noted that forecasting this year’s peak bloom involved factoring in unusual weather in DC.

"Emerging from the third-warmest winter on record, this has been a particularly challenging year to read the trees and project the peak bloom," he said. "Due to the warmer than average temperatures, the trees never reached their winter dormancy, which is the starting point for when the blooms will emerge."

He noted that the indicator tree, a Yoshino cherry tree that blooms about 7-10 days before most of the other cherry trees, is currently showing different phases of blossoms. In fact, parts of the tree had already begun to bloom in mid-February.

People take selfies in front of the "indicator tree" which bears cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC March 27, 2019.

(EVA HAMBACH / AFP / Getty Images)

"A result of the wide variations in temperatures and the weather that we’ve seen – from last week’s 80 degrees to snow within 24 hours, particularly cool nights that are offsetting the warm day that we’re seeing – all of them have effects on when the trees will bloom," Reinbold said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

He noted that once the trees have bloomed, peaking between March 22 and 25, they may keep their blossoms for 10 days or more.

Tags
Loading.