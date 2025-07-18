Watch: People rush to save paddleboarder trapped under Utah bridge

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – Officers saved a woman last month who became trapped under a trestle bridge while paddleboarding on the Provo River in Utah.

Body camera video from a Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Ranger captured the rescue.

The ranger was on patrol at the trestle bridge in Wasatch County on June 28 when someone came up to him, alerting him of a paddleboarder who was trapped under the bridge.

Video showed the ranger climbing down the rocky landscape to get to the river and shedding some of his gear before getting in.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on!" someone else in the water said to the trapped woman.

Water was rushing over her head. Someone made their way to her, to help hold her up.

The ranger carefully waded into the rushing water to get to the paddleboarder before cutting the leash of the paddleboard that was attached to the woman.

Together, the ranger and the bystander worked to hold the woman's head above the rushing water.

Another clip of the video showed a person pulling up to the shore in a red lifejacket to help. The ranger instructs the person to grab his radio and call for help.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to offer their assistance.

A clip from another ranger standing on the bridge showed a "throw bag" being tossed to the ranger in the water to assist in keeping the paddleboarder's head above water while they worked to free her from the bridge.

The Utah DNR said the ranger and bystander worked to hold the paddleboarder's head above water for about 30 minutes until she was finally freed.

The agency said water temperatures at the time averaged 55 degrees.

People on the bridge and in the water clapped and cheered once the woman was finally free and was assisted to the shore.

The Utah DNR said those in the water for an extended period of time during the rescue were immediately warmed due to hypothermia worries.

Officials said that if the woman hadn't been wearing a lifejacket during this scenario, the outcome could've been very different.