Watch: Man nearly hit by lightning while delivering food during New Jersey thunderstorms

WAYNE, N.J.– During thunderstorms on Monday evening, a man delivering food to a home in New Jersey was nearly struck by lightning.

A doorbell camera caught the entire incident on video.

In the video, the man walked up to the front door of the home in Wayne holding a brown bag with food inside.

He rang the doorbell and stood on the front porch waiting for someone to answer for a few seconds before a bolt of lightning hit right behind him with a loud crack.

The man screamed and crouched, as a loud clap of thunder followed the lightning.

A few moments later, someone comes to the door as the man is still visibly shaken from the near-death encounter.

"I thought that was going to hit me," the man said to the person as he handed over the food.

The video then showed the man running back to his car after the handoff, unscathed.

According to preliminary data from the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been 12 lightning fatalities so far in 2025.

