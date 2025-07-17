Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Man nearly hit by lightning while delivering food during New Jersey thunderstorms

There have been 12 lightning deaths so far in 2025, according to data from the National Lightning Safety Council.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from Wayne, New Jersey on Monday showed a man delivering food almost get hit by a lightning bolt that struck just behind hm. 

WAYNE, N.J.– During thunderstorms on Monday evening, a man delivering food to a home in New Jersey was nearly struck by lightning

A doorbell camera caught the entire incident on video. 

In the video, the man walked up to the front door of the home in Wayne holding a brown bag with food inside. 

He rang the doorbell and stood on the front porch waiting for someone to answer for a few seconds before a bolt of lightning hit right behind him with a loud crack.

'BOLT FROM THE BLUE': HOW DANGEROUS LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE MILES AWAY FROM THUNDERSTORMS

(Lisa Lowe via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The man screamed and crouched, as a loud clap of thunder followed the lightning. 

A few moments later, someone comes to the door as the man is still visibly shaken from the near-death encounter. 

NORWEGIAN OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST SKIER KILLED BY LIGHTNING STRIKE

(Lisa Lowe via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"I thought that was going to hit me," the man said to the person as he handed over the food. 

The video then showed the man running back to his car after the handoff, unscathed. 

LIGHTNING STRIKE AT NEW JERSEY ARCHERY RANGE KILLS 1, INJURES 13 OTHERS

(Lisa Lowe via Storyful)

According to preliminary data from the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been 12 lightning fatalities so far in 2025.  

A man at an outdoor archery range in Jackson Township, New Jersey, was struck and killed on Wednesday evening by lightning. Several other people reported injuries from the lightning strike as well. 

