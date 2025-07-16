Search
Extreme Weather
Norwegian Olympic bronze medalist skier killed by lightning strike

Groenvold represented Norway in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He won a bronze medal in ski cross.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Norwegian Olympic bronze medalist skier Audun Groenvold died on Tuesday after he was struck by lightning while on a cabin trip, the Norwegian Ski Federation said. He had been rushed to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead. 

The federation didn't say where the incident occurred.

Groenvold represented Norway in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, B.C. He won a bronze medal in ski cross. 

US SEES 10TH LIGHTNING FATALITY OF THE YEAR

Norway's bronze winner Audun Groenvold celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's freestyle ski cross final of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, on February 21, 2010 at BC Place in Vancouver

Norway's bronze winner Audun Groenvold celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's freestyle ski cross final of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, on February 21, 2010 at BC Place in Vancouver. 

(MARTIN BUREAU/AFP  / Getty Images)

He was a national coach for skiing and was on the ski board following his active career, the federation said. 

'BOLT FROM THE BLUE': HOW DANGEROUS LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE MILES AWAY FROM THUNDERSTORMS

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 21: Audun Groenvold of Norway competes in a men's ski cross race on day ten of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Cypress Mountain Resort on February 21, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 21: Audun Groenvold of Norway competes in a men's ski cross race on day ten of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Cypress Mountain Resort on February 21, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.

( Ian MacNicol)

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities. Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before becoming the national ski cross coach," said ski president Tove Moe Dyrhaug. "The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun." 

Groenvold was 49 years old. 

COLORADO MAN HONEYMOONING IN FLORIDA DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

Norway's bronze winner Audun Groenvold celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's freestyle ski cross final of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, on February 21, 2010.

Norway's bronze winner Audun Groenvold celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's freestyle ski cross final of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, on February 21, 2010.    

(MARTIN BUREAU/AFP / Getty Images)

Groenvold was a pioneer skier in the Norwegian freestyle and ski cross. He was a national alpine skier from the 1993 season to the 2004 season. 

He also earned a bronze medal at the World Championships and won the overall ski cross cup in 2007, the Norwegian Ski Federation said. 

