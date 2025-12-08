See it: Action-packed, snow-filled NFL games come down to the wire this week

Sports fans across the U.S. were graced by two action-packed, snow games in the NFL this past weekend.

The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills in a key AFC matchup, while the Tennessee Titans traveled to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Orchard Park, New York, was the center of attention for NFL fans on Sunday, partly because of the heavy snow in the region and primarily because of Josh Allen’s immaculate performance.

Allen proved once again that he is worthy of back-to-back MVP awards after putting the team on his back to secure a victory.

The game started under heavy snow, blanketing the field and making it especially hard for players to move freely.

According to the National Weather Service, the Buffalo area received over four inches of snow in 24 hours.

It was not enough to slow down the man deemed "the Winter Soldier," otherwise known as Josh Allen.

Allen proved that no matter the weather, he could perform, passing for 251 yards, rushing for 78 yards, and scoring four total touchdowns.

Opposing quarterback (QB) Joe Burrow had success on the field as well, but the Bills’ defensive line was able to force the veteran QB to throw two key back-to-back interceptions in the 4th quarter.

For the game, Burrow threw for 284 yards and four touchdown passes. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had a lot of success as he caught six passes for 86 yards and a big touchdown.

This isn’t the first time these two teams have faced off in a winter wonderland

In 2022, the Bengals defeated the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round Playoffs in similar, if not worse, winter weather.

In this instance, Allen struggled, throwing for 264 yards, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. While Burrow thrived, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

The key difference in this matchup was the run game, with former Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushing for over 100 yards.

Honorable mention snow game

The Titans and Browns matchup didn’t see nearly as much snow as people in Buffalo, but it was visible enough to catch the attention of football fans around the league.

The snow didn’t begin until about 5 minutes into the first quarter; once the game’s first touchdown was scored, fans could see snowflakes falling from the sky.

According to the National Weather Service, Cleveland received half an inch of snow in 24 hours. The snow was visibly coming down at the end of the first quarter when veteran running back Tony Pollard ripped away for a career-long 65-yard touchdown run.

The biggest story of this game was rookie Shedeur Sanders, who saw his first taste of on-field success in this league.

Sanders threw for 364 yards, rushed for 29 yards, and scored four total touchdowns, along with an interception. The rookie showcased his athletic ability to extend plays in his favor.

Opposing rookie QB Cam Ward was able to secure his second victory of the season dramatically, as the Titans were able to stop the Browns from scoring a game-tying two-point conversion at the end of the contest.

On the day, Ward threw for 117 yards, completing 50% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception.

The key factor in this matchup was the run game, as Tony Pollard ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

This is hopefully a matchup that NFL fans can look forward to for the foreseeable future.

With the NFL approaching Week 15, there could be more chances for fans to witness another snow-filled matchup in cold-weather regions.

With the NFL approaching Week 15, there could be more chances for fans to witness another snow-filled matchup in cold-weather regions.