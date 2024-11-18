Oregon's largest ski resort sees earliest opening in 26 years

BEND, Ore. – Oregon's largest ski resort, Mt. Bachelor, has made history with its earliest opening day in 26 years.

Located just 30 minutes from Bend, the resort boasts more than 4,300 skiable acres and has already accumulated over 40 inches of snowfall this season. With an additional 5 feet of snow forecast in the next 10 days, winter sports enthusiasts are thrilled.

"Winter came in with a bang this year," said Lauren Burke, Mt. Bachelor's marketing and communications director. "It has been snowing, and it really hasn't stopped."

The FOX Forecast Cenetr said a powerful bomb cyclone associated with a major atmospheric river is forecast to drench the West Coast, from Washington to California , midweek, potentially leading to flooding .

Like most atmospheric rivers, this one will dump feet of snow in the Cascades and Sierra Nevada. However, the warmer Pacific air being pulled in by strong winds will raise snow levels higher than usual.

Snow will likely begin around 3,500 feet, with the heaviest amounts above 4,000 feet, blanketing mountain ranges with several feet of snow.

Since Mt. Bachelor sits at a higher elevation, the resort gets more snow than most others in the area.

The sixth-largest ski resort in North America opened on Friday to blue skies and fresh powder in its earliest opening since 1998. Burke said a La Niña year sets up really well for those in central Oregon, and getting snow in November is a great sign for the season to come.

"We have more terrain open than anyone in the area right now," Burke said. "We have more snow than anyone in the West right now. All signs are pointing to a great season.

Mt. Bachelor has already beaten their monthly average snowfall for November, according to Burke.

"I just think that sets the stage for a great season," Burke said. "We have one of the longest seasons in the country, open from early November until Memorial Day with daily skiing."

The snowpack is more than just fun and games. Early snowfall means serious business, not only for the economy but also for the health of the region.

"It's good for everything. It's good for our watershed. It's good for business here in Bend and Sunriver," Burke said. "There are some very excited business owners, skiers, and, of course, us here at Mt. Bachelor."