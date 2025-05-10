This winter tourist destination made the list for hottest summer travel spots this year

BUFFALO, N.Y.– A city in western New York that might be most known for its wintry reputation is getting some spotlight as a summer travel destination this year.

According to data from Dunhill Travel Deals, Buffalo, New York, sees the most increase in summer travel versus other parts of the year.

Gathered using average daily flight passenger data, the analysis came from the past three summer travel seasons, according to Dunhill.

Buffalo is more synonymous with winter storms, as lake-effect snow coming off Lake Erie makes for significant accumulations each winter.

But being located a mere 30 minutes from Niagara Falls, Buffalo reportedly saw a nearly 70% increase in average daily visitors in the summer, ranking tops in the nation.

Niagara Falls is a popular tourist destination for both Americans and international tourists, coming to see the towering waterfall that borders the U.S. and Canada.

Other cities that saw a significant increase in their travel over the summer were Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Seattle. The Pacific Northwest is home to three of the top seven spots as people flock to the natural beauty in their summer dry season vs. avoiding the daily gray and rain that looms over the fall and winter.

Maine is the most popular state for surges in summer travel, according to Dunhill. The state saw a 174% increase in visitors, data shows.

On the other hand, cities along the Sun Belt and the Desert Southwest see significant drops in summer travel, when temperatures climb into the 90s or 100s. Palm Springs, California sees nearly a 2/3 drop in summer travel versus winter, when it's a popular destination to avoid chilly temperatures in the north. Cities in Florida and Arizona fill out the remaining Top 10.

