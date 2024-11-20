Racing weather forecast for Las Vegas Grand Prix could put a chill in driver's plans

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to the Strip this weekend and the weather forecast looks like it will cooperate for the thousands of onlookers.

Race car testing is scheduled to begin on Thursday with the Formula 1 race taking place on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix’s 3.8-mile track weaves past landmarks, hotels and the city’s famous casinos with car speeds of up to 217 mph.

The FOX Forecast Center is expecting highs in the 60s and 70s on most days, which will be a few degrees above average, and overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

While the mercury may seem warm compared to normal, organizers say the overnight readings could impact the cars.

"Racing in cold temperatures affects the tire’s ability to reach the ideal operating temperature, resulting in reduced grip and slower lap times," a motorsport engineer stated.

According to organizers, the coldest Formula 1 in history was the race in 1978 when temperatures dropped into the lower 40s in Montreal, Canada.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to begin around 10 p.m. Saturday and last into the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures during this time period should start out in the 60s and drop into the 50s, which certainly will feel cooler than Formula One events held in South America, the Middle East and other warm climate regions.

NWS meteorologists said that they will be keeping a close eye on winds this weekend, but values should remain under alert criteria.

Forecast models show winds gusting between 20-30 mph out of the north and east, which can sometimes cause problems at the Harry Reid International Airport.

Locals say the windy conditions could potentially cause some issues with arriving and departing flights over the weekend.

The airport’s proximity to the mountains and the open desert often leads to both erratic and gusty winds, which can cause delays on even a sunny day, when few clouds are around.

The FOX Forecast Center is calling for a "low" ROWI or Risk of Weather Impact for the entire event. A low risk of weather means little to no impact is anticipated on play, and the event is likely to proceed as planned.