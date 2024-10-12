Massachusetts’ largest healthcare system halts some elective procedures due to IV fluid shortage from Helene

BOSTON - Massachusetts’ largest healthcare system announced the postponement of some elective procedures less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration declared a shortage of certain intravenous fluids following impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Mass General Brigham said it is working with patients to reschedule certain elective surgeries due to a shortage of IV fluids to maximize care for those with immediate needs.

The shortages of medical products stem from Baxter International’s North Carolina processing facility, which was impacted by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

The site has remained offline since the storm system’s catastrophic impacts on the western part of the Tar Heel State, leaving travel impossible across many thoroughfares.

The Baxter facility produces around 60% of the country’s IV products and dialysis solutions, according to estimates from the American Hospital Association.

Due to reduced production, the FDA has classified Dextrose 70% IV Solution, Lactated Ringer’s IV Solution, and Peritoneal Dialysis Solution as being in shortage.

Many of the fluids are used as quick sources of hydration and nutrition for patients, especially during times of surgery.

To cope with shortfalls, the agency said it is allowing for increased imports as well as taking requests from consumers to use products past their expiration dates.

The Florida Hospital Association reported that it has been notified that Baxter plans to achieve 90-100% allocation of certain IV fluids by the end of the year.

Baxter has not publicly disclosed a timeline for when its North Carolina operations will resume full production levels but said hundreds are working around-the-clock to ensure its reopening happens as quickly as possible.

"Based on Baxter’s efforts to increase manufacturing capacity at its other sites and our current assessment of anticipated timing of inbound products and air shipments, we are increasing the current U.S. allocation levels of our highest demand IV fluids for direct customers from 40% to 60%, and for distributors from 10% to 60%, effective Wednesday, Oct. 9," the company said in a statement. "We are also increasing high concentration dextrose and sterile water for injection allocations and expect to be in a position to make additional increases for certain product codes by early November. Due to the vulnerable patient population they serve, allocations for IV solutions and nutrition products for designated children’s hospitals were increased to 100%."