NOAA orders next generation of hurricane hunter aircraft

LAKELAND, Fla. – NOAA announced it has ordered two advanced hurricane hunter aircraft that are expected to enter service by 2030.

The agency said it awarded the contract to Georgia-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, which will produce the specialized C-130J Hercules aircraft.

According to a budgetary report, the total cost of a new plane will be cheaper to operate and maintain than the currently used P-3D Orion aircraft.

"NOAA is continuing to make critical investments to help protect lives and property," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, said in a statement. "These new aircraft will be filled with state-of-the-art technology developed by NOAA and our partners, greatly enhancing our ability to gather critical data on hurricanes, atmospheric rivers and our changing climate."

The new C-130Js are scheduled to replace the aging WP-3D Orions, which have been in service since the mid-1970s.

"As demand for specialized weather data continues to grow, modernizing NOAA’s aircraft fleet is deemed essential for meeting future operational and scientific needs," the agency stated.

During Hurricane Helene, a combination of aircraft from NOAA and the United States Air Force flew dozens of missions over the Gulf of Mexico to investigate the hurricane and the surrounding atmosphere.

The missions led to the cyclone being upgraded to a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale before its landfall southeast of Tallahassee.

Forecasters say data collected by aircraft helps improve forecast tracks by 15-20% and intensity forecasts by 10-15%, which can lead to longer lead times for emergency management agencies.

"Both new aircraft will be customized with the same Multi-Mode Radar as the P-3s, as well as new automated dropsonde launchers, high speed internet connectivity, vertically scanning doppler radar and instrument ports for a variety of research instruments for surface winds, waves and oceanographic sensing. The C-130Js will also be able to launch and control uncrewed aircraft systems that expand the reach of the aircraft into new and under-measured areas of the storm environment," the agency stated.

The new planes will be based at NOAA’s operations center in Lakeland, Florida, and will be used to investigate a variety of weather events outside of hurricane season.

In addition to its own planes, NOAA often requests flights be conducted by the Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron based in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Air Force currently has 10 WC-130J aircraft that provide data on tropical cyclones and winter storm systems off both coasts of the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, it expects to purchase additional C-130Js once congressional funding is approved.