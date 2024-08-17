Houston Texans host football game in hurricane-damaged stadium

HOUSTON – More than a month after the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, signs of damage remain across Southeast Texas, including at NRG Stadium – home of the Houston Texans.

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall south of the metro in July, and due to its slow forward speed, millions of Texans were exposed to heavy rainfall and winds strong enough to damage power lines and topple trees.

NRG Stadium, located southwest of downtown Houston, also fell victim to Beryl’s fury, with several sections of the roof damaged.

The approximately 72,000-seat stadium, built in 2002, has a retractable roof that can be closed or opened based on weather conditions.

Given the damage to the roof, some areas and fans who may not have previously been exposed to outdoor elements are now subject to sunshine, rain and whatever else Mother Nature throws their way.

The team held its first home preseason game in the stadium on Saturday against the New York Giants, under blazing sun and temperatures in the upper 90s.

Photos and videos from outside the stadium showed several strips of the fabric that make up the roof missing, with sunlight beating down onto the seats and the field.

The Houston Texans released a timelapse video ahead of the game that showed exactly how sunlight would affect players and fans.

As the afternoon Sun moved from east to west across the sky, two giant strips of light appeared over the stands and worked their way across the field.

The additional lighting didn’t appear to impact Saturday’s game, with the Texans defeating the Giants 28 to 10.

Fans and players will need to quickly adapt to the new temporary norm, as the next home game will be held in just a week at the stadium.

On Aug. 24, the Texans are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams in a noon kickoff, with warm temperatures and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation has not publicly stated when it expects repairs at the NRG complex to be completed, meaning the regular season could begin with holes still in the roof.

Fortunately for the Texans, the AFC South team opens regular season play in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sept. 8.

The first regular-season game to be hosted in Houston won’t be until Sunday, Sept. 15, against the Chicago Bears. However, this match is a night game, which often allows cooler temperatures to work in after the Sun sets.

The first home game scheduled to be held in the afternoon isn’t until Sept. 29, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Texans at noon local time.

According to National Weather Service climatological data, the average high temperature in late September is 88 degrees, which is considerably more bearable than the triple-digit heat the region experiences during the summer.