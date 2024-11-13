World's ‘rarest’ goose leads to closures at Hawaii national park

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaiian geese have begun nesting near the summit of Kilauea, leading to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Known as "nēnē" in the local language, Hawaiian geese are the "rarest" geese in the world, according to the National Park Service. The birds are listed as endangered in Hawaii, the only place on the planet where the birds live.

Recently, a pair of Hawaiian geese started nesting near the summit of Kilauea, a popular spot for park visitors.

To ensure the birds’ safety, NPS officials have temporarily closed one of the entrances to the Uēkahuna parking lot, in addition to a short section of Crater Rim Trail.

"Safeguarding native wildlife is part of our mission at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park," said Kristina Paxton, wildlife biologist with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. "Nēnē are very vulnerable to being killed by vehicles, and this partial closure improves their chances for survival."

The NPS said Hawaiian geese nest from September through May, and they build their nests on the ground. This means that, from fall and into spring, the birds are often spotted on or near roads in the park, making them vulnerable to vehicle collisions.

Park visitors are asked to slow down while driving and to keep a lookout for the birds near the roads. Officials also request visitors stay at least 60 feet away from the birds and never feed them.

Unlike other geese, Hawaiian geese are more terrestrial, with shorter wings, longer legs and less webbing between their toes, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. These traits help the geese to walk on lava flows.