Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year

The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.

Turo is the world's largest car-sharing platform and has various specials geared toward holiday travelers.

"Guests can choose from an extraordinary selection of over 1,400 makes and models," said Albert Mangahas, chief data officer for Turo. "We have an unrivaled network of Turo hosts in over 9,500 cities across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and France."

Mangahas said many hosts also offer delivery, further expanding the network and convenience for their users.

"We also have an easy-to-use hosting platform, so instead of having your car sit idle for 95% of the time, Turo's hosting platform transforms your underutilized asset into an earnings engine, putting money back into our hosts' pockets," he said. "So, our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

And using the service doesn't take much effort, according to Mangahas.

"It's super easy," he said. "You can just go to turo.com or download the Turo app on your iOS or Android device. This is where you can search very easily across 9,500 cities that we're in and find the perfect car for you, whether that's an SUV or you need that minivan to fit all the family in, or you're looking for something a bit more exciting, like a convertible to take you from A to B."

Drive-to-table experience

Mangahas said Turo is excited to have a partnership with the Michelin Guide.

"The drive-to-table experience is really aimed at capturing the spirit of the guide's road-trip routes while honoring some of the most driven culinary entrepreneurs in the U.S.," he said. "So, travelers can claim a one-of-a-kind package at four Michelin Star restaurants. All the participating chefs have a commitment to sustainable cooking. So, to minimize the carbon footprint of the drive-to-table experience, we've curated electric vehicles worthy of the occasion for each package."

Mangahas said that when one of Turo's travelers books one of the eligible tours of electric vehicles, they will receive a reservation for two at a Michelin Star restaurant private culinary experience curated by the executive chef, and it includes a one-night stay at a local hotel that the Michelin Guide curates.

Turo travel uptick

And with the holiday upon us, Mangahas said this is shaping up to be an extremely busy season.

"We've been predicting that this holiday season is going to be one of the busiest ever, especially as we've seen a really huge shift for travelers traveling a lot longer," he said. "This is where the flexibility of hybrid work. And so many Turo guests are already flocking to Hawaii, California, Florida, Arizona and Colorado, with our most exciting destinations being Orlando, Denver and Honolulu for Thanksgiving as well as the end of the year."

But you should book early. Mangahas says you'll find the best deals the earlier you book.

And if you're looking to allow someone to rent your car and you're worried about insurance and someone else driving it, Turo has you covered.

"You know, for a host, you can rest easy knowing we have a $750,000 liability insurance," he said. "Plus, you can choose from an array of different protection plans that include varying levels of reimbursement to cover physical damage on any trip that happens on our platform."