Photos: Rescue dog participates in earthquake training drills for the Mexican Red Cross

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Natural disasters can sometimes bring out the best in both people and animals, as Halley the rescue dog stole the show during earthquake drills in Mexico.

The Mexican Red Cross began training for natural disasters, such as earthquakes, on Wednesday in Mexico City, Mexico, showcasing the skills of Halley, the rescue dog, during the country's 2026 National Earthquake Drill this week.

Images shared by Red Cross officials show the five-year-old rescue dog participating in training exercises alongside other first responders.

Halley is equipped with protective goggles to ensure she can see clearly and avoid injury while digging and searching for survivors in the event of disaster.

She shows bravery and poise as Halley is hoisted up by fellow search-and-rescue personnel.

Rescue dogs are crucial in aid during times of need, when people go missing or become injured amid disaster.

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According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, due to their heightened sense of smell, dogs can detect live human scent, even if a survivor is buried deep in rubble.

The most common breeds are Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Malinois, and Border Collies.

The dogs are trained to work and detect in any environment, unaffected by noise, equipment, or other distractions.

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Dogs must be at least 18 months old to be tested for certification in urban search and rescue, and must recertify every 3 years.

According to officials, handlers are also tested on search strategies, tactics, mapping, and more, in addition to canine-handling skills.

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Thanks to events like this, first responders such as Halley can educate the public on the importance of rescue animals and the difference they can make in times of need.