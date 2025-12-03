Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Grand Canyon National Park closes overnight hotel accommodations in South Rim after multiple water main breaks

Grand Canyon National Park did not give a timeline for the reopening of overnight accommodations in the South Rim.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Grand Canyon National Park is considered one of the finest examples of arid-land erosion in the world. Incised by the Colorado River, the canyon is immense, averaging 4,000 feet deep for its entire 277 miles. FOX Weather's Robert Ray explores the diversity and beauty.

FILE: Exploring the diversity and beauty of Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park is considered one of the finest examples of arid-land erosion in the world. Incised by the Colorado River, the canyon is immense, averaging 4,000 feet deep for its entire 277 miles. FOX Weather's Robert Ray explores the diversity and beauty.

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim will have to find outside accommodations for the foreseeable future starting Saturday due to several breaks in the main waterline that serves the park.

Grand Canyon National Park announced the restriction on Tuesday, saying no water is currently being pumped to the South Rim. 

Issues with the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline have been ongoing throughout the year, leading to multiple water restrictions. 

Over Labor Day weekend, hotels closed after a series of water main breaks forced operators to shut down the Transcanyon Waterline. 

LA NIÑA WINTER: TOP 5 WARM WEATHER DESTINATIONS TO VISIT AS BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES INVADE THE US

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: Visitors take photos and gather at Mather Point Lookout, on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 8, 2022: Visitors take photos and gather at Mather Point Lookout, on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022. 

(Robbin Goddard / Los Angeles Times  / Getty Images)

Grand Canyon National Park said dry camping would also be required while repairs are made. 

"These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources. The goal is to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible," the national park said. 

The Transcanyon Waterline was built in the 1960s and experiences frequent failures as it has exceeded its lifespan. 

In addition to the water restrictions, no fires are allowed in the South Rim and inner canyon areas, the park said. 

This comes after nearly half of all structures in the North Rim were damaged or destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, which burned for three months beginning on July 4

DECEMBER SKYWATCHING GUIDE: WRAP UP 2025 WITH THESE CAN'T MISS CELESTIAL EVENTS

  • The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
    Image 1 of 10

    The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    Image 2 of 10

    Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Dragon Bravo Fire Damage Assessment
    Image 3 of 10

    The Department of the Interior (DOI) Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team arrived at the North Rim of the Park on Saturday to begin assessing post-fire impacts from the Dragon Bravo Fire. Field specialists from cultural resources, hydrology, vegetation, wildlife, forestry, and recreation programs conducted on-the-ground reviews of the burned area to design recovery actions.  (Dragon Bravo Fire Damage Assessment)

  • Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
    Image 4 of 10

    Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Above Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The remains of Grand Canyon Lodge is visible left of center.
    Image 5 of 10

    Above Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area.  The remains of Grand Canyon Lodge is visible left of center. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Looking north above the remains of Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The Transept Trail is visible below to the left of the lodge; the start of Bright Angel Point Trail - on the right. The fire passed through this location July 12-13, 2025.
    Image 6 of 10

    Looking north above the remains of Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The Transept Trail is visible below to the left of the lodge; the start of Bright Angel Point Trail - on the right.  The fire passed through this location July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Two rocking chairs that survived the Dragon Bravo Fire when it destroyed Grand Canyon Lodge July 12-13, 2025. The remains of the lodge are visible in the backgound.
    Image 7 of 10

    Two rocking chairs that survived the Dragon Bravo Fire when it destroyed Grand Canyon Lodge July 12-13, 2025. The remains of the lodge are visible in the backgound.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025.
    Image 8 of 10

    July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    Image 9 of 10

    Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  • Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    Image 10 of 10

    Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

The fire closed the North Rim for months, until a partial reopening on Oct. 1. 

The North Rim closed early for the season on Nov. 14, and pending various conditions, including weather, will remain closed to the public until at least May 15, 2026. 

"Fire-damaged trees, unstable ground, and unmitigated debris continue to pose significant risks throughout the North Rim and along the North Kaibab Trail," Grand Canyon National Park said. "As a result, the North Rim developed area, surrounding zones, select trails—including the North Kaibab Trail—and all North Rim roads will remain fully closed for the winter in accordance with the park’s annual winter closure protocols and area-specific closures related to the Dragon Bravo Fire." 

SEE IT: HUGE 'VOLNADO' SWIRLS UP NEXT TO LATEST KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTION

A helicopter delivers construction equipment in the park for the Transcanyon Waterline project.

A helicopter delivers construction equipment in the park for the Transcanyon Waterline project.

(Sean Gunn / NPS / FOX Weather)

A National Park Service project to rehabilitate the Transcanyon Waterline began in 2023 and is expected to finish construction in 2027. 

Grand Canyon National Park did not give a timeline for the reopening of overnight accommodations in the South Rim. 

Tags
Loading...