Grand Canyon National Park closes overnight hotel accommodations in South Rim after multiple water main breaks

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim will have to find outside accommodations for the foreseeable future starting Saturday due to several breaks in the main waterline that serves the park.

Grand Canyon National Park announced the restriction on Tuesday, saying no water is currently being pumped to the South Rim.

Issues with the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline have been ongoing throughout the year, leading to multiple water restrictions.

Over Labor Day weekend, hotels closed after a series of water main breaks forced operators to shut down the Transcanyon Waterline.

LA NIÑA WINTER: TOP 5 WARM WEATHER DESTINATIONS TO VISIT AS BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES INVADE THE US

Grand Canyon National Park said dry camping would also be required while repairs are made.

"These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources. The goal is to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible," the national park said.

The Transcanyon Waterline was built in the 1960s and experiences frequent failures as it has exceeded its lifespan.

In addition to the water restrictions, no fires are allowed in the South Rim and inner canyon areas, the park said.

This comes after nearly half of all structures in the North Rim were damaged or destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, which burned for three months beginning on July 4.

DECEMBER SKYWATCHING GUIDE: WRAP UP 2025 WITH THESE CAN'T MISS CELESTIAL EVENTS

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

The fire closed the North Rim for months, until a partial reopening on Oct. 1.

The North Rim closed early for the season on Nov. 14, and pending various conditions, including weather, will remain closed to the public until at least May 15, 2026.

"Fire-damaged trees, unstable ground, and unmitigated debris continue to pose significant risks throughout the North Rim and along the North Kaibab Trail," Grand Canyon National Park said. "As a result, the North Rim developed area, surrounding zones, select trails—including the North Kaibab Trail—and all North Rim roads will remain fully closed for the winter in accordance with the park’s annual winter closure protocols and area-specific closures related to the Dragon Bravo Fire."

SEE IT: HUGE 'VOLNADO' SWIRLS UP NEXT TO LATEST KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTION

A National Park Service project to rehabilitate the Transcanyon Waterline began in 2023 and is expected to finish construction in 2027.

Grand Canyon National Park did not give a timeline for the reopening of overnight accommodations in the South Rim.