FOX Corporation joins Tunnel to Towers 5K, matches donations up to $250,000

FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will run in the Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City on Sunday, helping raise support for fallen heroes and catastrophically injured veterans.

Runners and walkers will follow a route from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the former site of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. They will retrace the path taken on 9/11 by firefighter Stephen Siller, who carried 60 lbs. of gear from the Tunnel to the Towers to assist his fellow first responders. In doing so, he gave up his life.

As part of the 5K, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been raising donations in support of their mission since 9/11. They have worked to provide mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders and military veterans and build specially adapted homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. They are also committed to ending veteran homelessness.

True to their origin, Tunnel to Towers is helping America never forget Sept. 11, 2001.

Tunnel to Towers has raised more than $500 million throughout the foundation’s history, with $0.95 of every dollar going toward its programs. As part of the 5K, the foundation is accepting donations to help continue their efforts to support military veterans and first responders.

FOX Corporation has committed to matching up to $250,000 of donations through the Tunnel to Towers 5K.

On Sunday, Kosir and his fellow 5K participants will be supporting a heartwarming cause while running and walking through some cold, wet weather. The FOX Weather forecast is calling for a 90% chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s in New York City.