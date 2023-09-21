Search
FOX Corporation joins Tunnel to Towers 5K, matches donations up to $250,000

5K participants will retrace the path taken on 9/11 by firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers to assist his fellow first responders. In doing so, he gave up his life.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather's Nick Kosir to join the Tunnel to Towers 5K on Sunday

Meteorologist Nick Kosir will join 40,000 other Tunnel to Towers 5K participants in New York City to honor the many heroes lost on 9/11. 

FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will run in the Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City on Sunday, helping raise support for fallen heroes and catastrophically injured veterans.

Runners and walkers will follow a route from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the former site of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. They will retrace the path taken on 9/11 by firefighter Stephen Siller, who carried 60 lbs. of gear from the Tunnel to the Towers to assist his fellow first responders. In doing so, he gave up his life.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Firefighter Gerard McGibbon, of Engine 283 in Brownsville, Brooklyn, prays after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack that killed some 3,000 people. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A firefighter prays after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed Sept. 11, 2001, after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack that killed some 3,000 people. 

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

As part of the 5K, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been raising donations in support of their mission since 9/11. They have worked to provide mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders and military veterans and build specially adapted homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. They are also committed to ending veteran homelessness.

True to their origin, Tunnel to Towers is helping America never forget Sept. 11, 2001.

A US Flag adorns a name at the National September 11 Memorial site of the north tower at World Trade Center in New York, on September 8, 2021. - The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced on September 7, 2021, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A U.S. flag adorns a name at the National September 11 Memorial site of the north tower at World Trade Center in New York, on Sept. 8, 2021.

(Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

Tunnel to Towers has raised more than $500 million throughout the foundation’s history, with $0.95 of every dollar going toward its programs. As part of the 5K, the foundation is accepting donations to help continue their efforts to support military veterans and first responders.

FOX Corporation has committed to matching up to $250,000 of donations through the Tunnel to Towers 5K. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

On Sunday, Kosir and his fellow 5K participants will be supporting a heartwarming cause while running and walking through some cold, wet weather. The FOX Weather forecast is calling for a 90% chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s in New York City.

