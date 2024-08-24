Doctor Anthony Fauci recovering from reported West Nile infection

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the prominent face of the COVID-19 pandemic and former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering after being hospitalized with the West Nile virus, a spokesperson told FOX News.

Where the 83-year-old Washington, D.C.-area resident became infected was not disclosed, but communities up and down the East Coast have reported increased detections of mosquito-borne illnesses, including the West Nile virus.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, more than 2,200 people annually report getting the virus, but the figure may be an undercount because around 80% of all cases are asymptomatic and only detected through a blood test.

Health experts estimate that only about 1 in 150 infected individuals will develop severe symptoms, which can include inflammation, fever, muscle weakness and seizures.

Spikes in reported cases tend to occur during the final months of the rainy season and before temperatures drop to around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Eva Buckner, an assistant professor at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Medical Entomology Laboratory, previously told FOX Weather that there is a notable decrease in mosquito activity when overnight lows bottom out around 50 degrees.

In places like New York City and Washington, D.C., the temperature benchmark is typically not reached until October but can vary depending on the year’s weather patterns.

Events such as tropical storms and hurricanes are known to produce large amounts of standing water, which can act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Earlier this month, the remnants of Hurricane Debby produced significant rainfall along the Eastern Seaboard, triggering an uptick in mosquito activity.

Suffolk County, New York, which encompasses much of central and eastern Long Island, is the latest community to warn about the presence of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes.

The National Park Service detected the virus in the mosquito population through samples collected from traps set up by its monitoring program.

Officials said they stand at the ready to perform actions such as larviciding, spraying or even closing areas to minimize potential hazards.

In addition to the West Nile virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently warned about a significant spike in dengue fever cases across the Americas.

Both illnesses are transmitted by mosquitoes, but health experts say symptoms can vary and, in cases of severe dengue fever, include bleeding, bruising and hemorrhaging.

To date, more than 11 million cases have been reported worldwide, with significant concentrations in South America and southeastern Asia.

Like many other mosquito-borne illnesses, neither West Nile virus nor dengue fever has a unique cure, but their health impacts can be managed with medications and appropriate care.