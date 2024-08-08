Counties warn of post-Debby mosquito invasion

Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Debby means streams and rivers are above flood stage and drainage systems are full of runoff, allowing mosquitoes to flourish in the standing water.

Mosquito districts in Florida are warning that the standing water will mean an uptick in the pests, which is common after a tropical system.

"Hurricane Debby’s windblown and water-driven debris scattered across Hillsborough County, as well as floodwaters, means additional breeding grounds for mosquitoes," Hillsborough County officials said during a recent post-storm update. "Any debris or other items that hold water – from a Styrofoam cup to a torn plastic tarp – can allow mosquitoes to breed by the thousands. It’s important to drain this water and dispose of, cover, or move these items to prevent the spread of mosquitoes."

Specialists are concerned about the potential spread of dengue fever, an illness for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent out health alerts. More than 10 million people around the globe have reportedly been infected with the virus, which has already surpassed last year’s entire count.

In response to locally-acquired cases, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District announced it had increased spraying operations and deployed additional mosquito traps in the weeks before the impacts from Debby.

2 CASES OF LOCALLY-ACQUIRED DENGUE FEVER REPORTED IN FLORIDA KEYS

Health experts said dengue fever is not contagious and is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The mosquito species is known to feed at any time of the day and not solely at dawn and dusk, which increases the risk to humans.

Experts with the University of Florida told FOX Weather there are about 200 types of mosquitoes in the country, with only around a dozen that can spread viruses.

Mosquitoes are known to gravitate to motionless bodies of water, and the larvae can develop within just 48 hours.

"Most species present here take only between seven to 10 days to go from egg to biting adult," Dr. John-Paul Mutebi, division director of Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control, previously said after storms dumped as much as 2 feet of rain over South Florida.

CDC WARNS OF SURGE IN TRAVEL-RELATED DENGUE FEVER CASES IN US

Mosquitoes are regularly tested in the state for various diseases such as St. Louis Encephalitis, West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, malaria, dengue and yellow fever.

So far, there has not been an uptick in illnesses directly associated with Debby – a trend that officials will surely monitor across Florida and along the Eastern Seaboard.

Experts said preventive measures are crucial in combating the rise in the population of insects. Measures include using effective repellents, wearing appropriate clothing and installing screens to keep insects from entering indoor spaces.

Removing items that can collect water and making sure cracks and crevices are properly sealed can limit potential environments where pests can roam.

According to data from the CDC, only 13 people have acquired dengue fever locally in the Lower 48, while more than 1,000 cases are considered to be travel-related from hotspots such as Puerto Rico and South America.