When Florida’s popular theme parks will reopen following Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following Hurricane Milton, parks across Central Florida are set to reopen starting Friday, with minimal damage reported in the busy tourist areas along Interstate 4.

Milton made landfall on Wednesday south of Tampa, near Sarasota, as a Category 3 hurricane, but its wrath was felt across the Sunshine State.

Doppler radar estimated more than 5" of rain fell, and hurricane-force wind gusts caused extensive power outages around Orlando and nearby communities.

The hurricane took less than 12 hours to cross the state, leaving behind breezy but drier conditions for crews to immediately begin the restoration process.

In anticipation of the extreme weather, theme parks closed to give staff and visitors ample time to prepare for the storm - a rare move that underscored the severity of the threat.

With sunnier skies in place, tourists are anxiously awaiting operations to return to normal - a wait that will soon end at some of the world’s most popular theme parks.

Status of Disney World parks

The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, the Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs are set to reopen for regular operations on Friday.

"We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm. Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours. Our hearts are with our fellow Floridians who were impacted by this storm," Disney staff said in a statement.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 10, has been canceled, and the park operator said event tickets will be refunded.

Status of Universal properties

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk are also all slated to reopen on Friday.

"Our hearts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Milton, and we are dedicated to helping our community recovery. We are also grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time. On Friday, Oct. 11, we look forward to welcoming back our guests as we return to our normal operation across all our theme parks, CityWalk and Halloween Horror Nights inclusive of Early Park Admission for Universal Orlando Hotel guests, Premier Passholders and Preferred Passholders," Universal said on its website.

Guests with tickets to visit their parks during the storm will be able to use the passes on any day through Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Universal said ticketholders can proceed directly to entrances on the date of their choosing and avoid contacting guest services.

Other tourist attractions

Parks such LEGOLAND Florida, SeaWorld and others announced similar reopening plans with operations expected to return to normal on Friday.

According to Visit Florida, the Sunshine State welcomed over 140 million visitors in 2023, setting a new record, with many tourists exploring the more than a dozen theme parks in the Orlando area.