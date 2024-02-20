Delta Air Lines offers total solar eclipse viewing flight at 30,000 feet

AUSTIN, Texas – Umbraphiles, get ready to fasten your seat belts for an unforgettable journey 30,000 feet in the air.

For those shadow lovers passionate about solar eclipses, a special Delta Air Lines flight will depart on April 8 from Austin to Detroit, allowing you to experience the path of totality for as long as possible.

"This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide," said Warren Weston, lead meteorologist for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Flight 1218 is scheduled to depart from Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET. The flight will be operated specifically on an A220-300 aircraft, which offers premium viewing due to the extra-large windows.

The flight is timed to give passengers the best opportunity to view the solar eclipse at its peak safely, the airline said.

"This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for — from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air," said Eric Beck, managing director of domestic network planning.

Delta travelers will also have prime opportunities to view the eclipse on five additional routes on April 8. Don't forget your protective viewing glasses if you're on these flights:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse to travel across North America until Aug. 12, 2045.