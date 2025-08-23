See it: Connecticut man freed from enclosed playground slide in sweltering heat

VERNON, Conn. – A man was recently rescued after he became stuck in a spiral tube slide in 80-degree weather in Connecticut.

The incident occurred on Aug. 16 at Northeast Elementary School in Vernon, according to the town's fire department.

On the school’s playground, the 40-year-old man became wedged both feet- and head-first coming down a slide.

The man was in "extreme discomfort," especially as the hot summer temperatures made the space within the tube slide even hotter, authorities said.

Ventilation was set up to help cool off the space where the man was stuck. Additionally, emergency medical personnel provided him with oxygen.

Officials worked to remove the section of the slide containing him, while a fire truck stabilized the overall structure.

The man was freed within 30 minutes, according to officials. They noted that he refused further medical treatment.

The National Weather Service said temperatures on the day of the rescue reached 86 degrees.