Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game face bitterly cold temperatures in Kansas City

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row Sunday, with both teams vying for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, in below-freezing temperatures and a flurry of snow, while the Chiefs saw a few flurries before the game in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This Sunday's game will be no different as both teams prepare for another game with cold temperatures.





The weather is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-20s by game time and quickly falling through the teens during the game.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City doesn't have a roof, so players and fans won't be sheltered from the cold temperatures.

Both teams are accustomed to playing in cold weather, so these temperatures shouldn't be a shock to either team once they step foot on the field.

How the Chiefs and Bengals perform in the cold

The Chiefs have been one of the best-performing NFL teams in the cold over the last 15 seasons.

According to data from SportsWeather , in games below 34 degrees since the year 2008, the Chiefs have a record of 28-22, ranking them in the top 5 of best-performing teams in the NFL with a 56% winning percentage.

Since 2008, the Bengals have also been one of the better-performing teams in the cold, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in cold weather games with a winning percentage over 50% (record: 16-15).

And Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor doesn't seem to be phased by the cold weather either.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME AN NFL GAME WAS MOVED DUE TO SNOW?

"Our team loves the cold. We try to get work in it when we can to try to make sure we're always ready for our environment. We've played in a lot of cold games these last two months," Taylor said during a press conference about the upcoming AFC Championship Game.

Will the cold weather affect quarterback play?

Being an effective quarterback is essential in any NFL game, but more emphasis is put on it during the playoffs, especially if the weather will impact the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the league, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is quickly making a case of his own for that title.

According to SportsWeather, when the feels-like temperatures are between 20-34 degrees, Mahomes' career passer rating is at 110.3.

And let's not forget about how the cold weather affects the actual football . The air is thicker when it's colder, making the ball feel like a brick and affecting how far the ball can be thrown.

Why is Arrowhead in Kansas City the loudest NFL stadium

It’s no surprise that any team can have a home-field advantage, but the Kansas City Chiefs might have something that could really give them an edge over the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

Sounds carry at the stadium, making it loud. And not just regular loud; it’s record-setting at Arrowhead Stadium.

The bowl seating design ensures that every fan has an unobstructed view and voice.

That allows sounds to carry at the stadium, making it loud. And with the Chiefs’ boisterous fans, it’s not just regular loud; it’s record-setting at Arrowhead Stadium.

In 2014, Arrowhead Stadium set a Guinness World Record for its stadium noise against the New England Patriots. The fans were so loud that they registered the sound at 142.2 decibels. That’s louder than a jet plane taking off.

The Chiefs fans set the record twice that year, beating out previous record-holding Seattle Seahawks fans.

Former players and coaches still say that, to this day, the fans at Arrowhead make it the most intimidating stadium.

Players in the past have even asked the referees to quiet the crowd.

In 1990, the Chiefs took on the Broncos at Arrowhead. Broncos quarterback John Elway was at their 1-yard line and had to stop play to ask the refs to quiet the crowd.

And while yes, the Bengals and Burrow have played at Arrowhead before – even for the same title almost a year ago to the day – we can’t help but think that that’s why Chiefs fans will be even louder to help their team earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT for a spot in the Super Bowl.