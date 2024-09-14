Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Bag of Cheetos left behind in cave at New Mexico national park 'world changing,' officials say

Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials said the leftover Cheetos provided an ideal environment for hosting fungi and microbial life, as the processed corn in the snack was softened by the humidity of the cave.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Utah resident Corey Middleton was visiting the Havasu Falls area in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park last week when extreme flooding left him and some 200 tourists stranded and awaiting rescue. Middleton joins FOX Weather to describe how this life-threatening situation unfolded before his eyes. 08:12

FILE: Utah man rescued from Arizona flooding in Grand Canyon National Park

Utah resident Corey Middleton was visiting the Havasu Falls area in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park last week when extreme flooding left him and some 200 tourists stranded and awaiting rescue. Middleton joins FOX Weather to describe how this life-threatening situation unfolded before his eyes.

CARLSBAD, N.M. – A Cheetos snack bag left behind in a cave at New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns National Park led to park officials condemning the seemingly innocuous litter for instead disrupting the delicate underground ecosystem. 

The snack bag was dropped in the Big Room, the largest single cave chamber by volume in North America, according to the NPS.

They said the leftover Cheetos provided an ideal environment for hosting fungi and microbial life, as the processed corn in the snack was softened by the humidity of the cave.

The Cheeto bag.

The Cheeto bag.

(Carlsbad Caverns National Park / FOX Weather)

This led to creatures, such as cave crickets, mites, spiders and flies, forming a temporary food web and spreading the nutrients in the Cheetos throughout the cave and formations, the NPS added.

In doing so, molds were carried higher up the cave walls and other surfaces, where they began to fruit, die and cause a stench.

INFANT AMONG 3 RESCUED AFTER SUFFERING HEAT EXHAUSTION HIKING AT TEXAS NATIONAL PARK 

The NPS said park rangers spent 20 minutes removing the mold and foreign detrius from the cave surfaces.

Cave formations along the Big Room Trail.

Cave formations along the Big Room Trail.

(Carlsbad Caverns National Park / FOX Weather)

"At the scale of human perspective, a spilled snack bag may seem trivial, but to the life of the cave it can be world changing," they noted.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is home to more than 119 caves, which formed when limestone was dissolved by sulfuric acid, according to the NPS.

No food and drink are allowed in the caves, except for plain water.

Tags
Loading...