Celebrities step up to offer aid for Jamaica's recovery efforts after Hurricane Melissa

Days after catastrophic Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, many celebrities are stepping up to help survivors.

Just last week, the day Jamaican airports reopened, reggae star, Shaggy, mobilized the first planes to deliver critical supplies to the hardest hit communities.

The "It Wasn’t Me" singer shared a social media post from a plane headed to Jamaica, loaded with supplies, urging his fans to contribute to relief efforts.

"It is really, really dire," Shaggy, a Jamaican native, said. "Jamaica needs you more than ever."

He also secured several Starlink devices, which delivered satellite internet in remote areas, so people could contact their loved ones.

"When I am on the ground and see what I see, I can’t unsee it," Shaggy tells FOX 5 New York. "These are my people who are homeless. They are without food. They are without shelter. They are without running water. They are without electricity."

DIRECT RELIEF DELIVERING LIFE-SAVING MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO JAMAICA FOLLOWING HURRICANE MELISSA

The historic Hurricane Melissa made record-breaking landfall on Oct. 28 as a monster Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of about 185 mph. It was one of the strongest storms to ever hit Jamaica, causing immense destruction throughout the country.

Jamaican officials said on Monday that at least 32 people have been killed by the hurricane while thousands of people are currently displaced.

Shaggy isn't the only one mobilizing recovery efforts for Jamaica. Fellow reggae singer, Sean Paul, posted a video on social media, asking his followers to donate to aid initiatives.

"My island, Jamaica, is going through a tough time right now," the Jamaican native said. "Hurricane Melissa caused a lot of damage. We need help right now."

Paul told his followers that he was partnering with Food For The Poor Jamaica and pledged to match all donations up to $50,000.

GRIM DEATH TOLL RISES IN JAMAICA, AS NATION GRAPPLES WITH DISASTER LEFT BEHIND BY HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

"People are misplaced. People are hurt. People are without any help right now," he said. "So, I’m asking all my fans from my heart to give anything you can."

TV personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel also took to social media to share how her followers can help residents in Jamaica. She is utilizing her organization, BStrong, to collect donations to send to Kingston for distribution to the necessary areas.

"100% of BStrong donations go straight to cash cards, empowering survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity," Frankel said in the post.

Before Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica, Frankel’s charity organization began preparing for assistance. The team was able to stock two large warehouses with aid and emergency supplies to support both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.

In the video, Frankel walks through a warehouse where her organization is storing relief supplies. She says they plan to send $10 million worth of aid over the next few months, including meals, pet essentials, children’s toys, mattresses, comforters, blankets, and more.

"We will be there long after the headlines fade," Frankel said.