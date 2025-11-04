Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Celebrities step up to offer aid for Jamaica's recovery efforts after Hurricane Melissa

Shaggy, Sean Paul and Bethany Frankel are just some of the celebrities helping with recovery efforts in Jamaica after the island was devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shares the latest updates on the early stages of recovery in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa destroyed much of the country in its path. Locals plead for help in some of the hardest hit areas from the storm.

Recovery efforts underway in Jamaica

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shares the latest updates on the early stages of recovery in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa destroyed much of the country in its path. Locals plead for help in some of the hardest hit areas from the storm.

Days after catastrophic Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, many celebrities are stepping up to help survivors.

Just last week, the day Jamaican airports reopened, reggae star, Shaggy, mobilized the first planes to deliver critical supplies to the hardest hit communities. 

The "It Wasn’t Me" singer shared a social media post from a plane headed to Jamaica, loaded with supplies, urging his fans to contribute to relief efforts.

"It is really, really dire," Shaggy, a Jamaican native, said. "Jamaica needs you more than ever."

He also secured several Starlink devices, which delivered satellite internet in remote areas, so people could contact their loved ones. 

"When I am on the ground and see what I see, I can’t unsee it," Shaggy tells FOX 5 New York. "These are my people who are homeless. They are without food. They are without shelter. They are without running water. They are without electricity." 

DIRECT RELIEF DELIVERING LIFE-SAVING MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO JAMAICA FOLLOWING HURRICANE MELISSA

The historic Hurricane Melissa made record-breaking landfall on Oct. 28 as a monster Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of about 185 mph. It was one of the strongest storms to ever hit Jamaica, causing immense destruction throughout the country. 

Jamaican officials said on Monday that at least 32 people have been killed by the hurricane while thousands of people are currently displaced.

  • TOPSHOT - A car drives through the a destroyed neighborood following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.
    Image 1 of 7

    TOPSHOT - A car drives through the a destroyed neighborood following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.   ( )

  • Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage
    Image 2 of 7

    Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica ( )

  • TOPSHOT - Electrical poles are down as a man bikes through the destroyed neighborood of North Street following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.
    Image 3 of 7

    TOPSHOT - Electrical poles are down as a man bikes through the destroyed neighborood of North Street following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.  Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.
    Image 4 of 7

    An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.  Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Hurricane Melissa damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025, a day after landfall.
    Image 5 of 7

    Hurricane Melissa damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025, a day after landfall.  ( )

  • A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 6 of 7

    A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 7 of 7

    An aerial view shows destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.  Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Shaggy isn't the only one mobilizing recovery efforts for Jamaica. Fellow reggae singer, Sean Paul, posted a video on social media, asking his followers to donate to aid initiatives. 

"My island, Jamaica, is going through a tough time right now," the Jamaican native said. "Hurricane Melissa caused a lot of damage. We need help right now." 

Paul told his followers that he was partnering with Food For The Poor Jamaica and pledged to match all donations up to $50,000. 

GRIM DEATH TOLL RISES IN JAMAICA, AS NATION GRAPPLES WITH DISASTER LEFT BEHIND BY HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

"People are misplaced. People are hurt. People are without any help right now," he said. "So, I’m asking all my fans from my heart to give anything you can."

TV personality and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel also took to social media to share how her followers can help residents in Jamaica. She is utilizing her organization, BStrong, to collect donations to send to Kingston for distribution to the necessary areas.

"100% of BStrong donations go straight to cash cards, empowering survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity," Frankel said in the post.

Before Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica, Frankel’s charity organization began preparing for assistance. The team was able to stock two large warehouses with aid and emergency supplies to support both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In the video, Frankel walks through a warehouse where her organization is storing relief supplies. She says they plan to send $10 million worth of aid over the next few months, including meals, pet essentials, children’s toys, mattresses, comforters, blankets, and more.

"We will be there long after the headlines fade," Frankel said.

Tags
Loading...