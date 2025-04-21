Watch: Crews hoist man to safety after car plunges 40 feet down into California canyon

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – Four people were rescued after their car plunged 40 feet down into a canyon in San Bernardino County, California, on Sunday.

According to county fire officials, crews from both teams worked together in a joint operation around 5 p.m. to rescue a subject whose off-road vehicle had fallen 30–40 feet off the side of a dirt road near Lytle Creek.

The video shows county fire crews working alongside aviation team members to treat and prepare the adult male for being hoisted up to the helicopter for extraction.

The man who was found outside the vehicle was transported to the hospital. The other three passengers walked away unharmed.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.