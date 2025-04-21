Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published Updated

Watch: Crews hoist man to safety after car plunges 40 feet down into California canyon

The video shows California crews working alongside aviation team members to treat and prepare the adult male for being hoisted up to the helicopter for extraction.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
The injured victim was found just outside the crashed vehicle. Three other occupants of the four-seat all-terrain vehicle were uninjured.

Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff Aviation team work alongside in a joint rescue operation

The injured victim was found just outside the crashed vehicle. Three other occupants of the four-seat all-terrain vehicle were uninjured.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – Four people were rescued after their car plunged 40 feet down into a canyon in San Bernardino County, California, on Sunday. 

According to county fire officials, crews from both teams worked together in a joint operation around 5 p.m. to rescue a subject whose off-road vehicle had fallen 30–40 feet off the side of a dirt road near Lytle Creek.

San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff’s Aviation Team Up for Canyon Rescue.

San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff’s Aviation Team Up for Canyon Rescue.

The video shows county fire crews working alongside aviation team members to treat and prepare the adult male for being hoisted up to the helicopter for extraction. 

The man who was found outside the vehicle was transported to the hospital. The other three passengers walked away unharmed. 

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR MISSING WASHINGTON STATE BOATERS

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Tags
Loading...