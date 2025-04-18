Coast Guard suspends search for missing Washington state boaters

SEATTLE – The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended an extensive search for missing boaters whose vessel was found capsized near Neah Bay, Washington.

The search began after local police notified the Coast Guard on Tuesday that a 15-foot pleasure craft with three on board had failed to return from its voyage.

The boat was later found overturned on a nearby beach, and the body of one of the boaters was found nearby.

First responders initially identified the boaters as a 64-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 69-year-old man from Snohomish County, Washington.

"The decision to suspend the search pending new information is not an easy one," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark McDonell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. "The U.S. Coast Guard is grateful for the support from our international, state, and tribal partners who also searched a significant amount of area near Neah Bay. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing boaters."

According to first responders, it appears the group of boaters were in the Strait of Juan de Fuca for purely recreational purposes.

Due to the location of their disappearance, just south of the U.S.-Canada border, agencies from both countries participated in the 850 square nautical mile search.

Representatives with the Coast Guard did not say whether they believe the weather or rough seas played a role in the boat’s overturning.

At times, strong westerly winds and rough seas are experienced in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, especially during the winter months, when storm systems impact the Pacific Northwest.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, but all signs appear to point toward the event being a tragic accident.

The Coast Guard emphasized that search efforts may be reinstated if new information arises in the case.

"If anyone has new information regarding this case, contact Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001," the agency said in a news release.