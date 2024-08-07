Debby could lead to flooding, debris-littered beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials say

As Tropical Storm Debby churns off the Carolina coast, Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are urged to exercise caution on roads and beaches.

National Park Service officials noted how the potential for multiple days of heavy rain from Debby over the next few days might cause hazardous conditions.

"Thankfully, Cape Hatteras National Seashore is well outside of the forecast cone for tropical storm conditions, so we're mainly just concerned with roadway travel due to rainfall," officials said.

Motorists are asked to be careful and slow down while driving along the North Carolina park site.

The NPS said areas of State Highway 12 are particularly vulnerable during high tide because of the potential for ocean overwash. Also, low-lying areas of the highways are likely to contain several inches of standing water.

Those traveling on the beach itself should know that conditions are expected to be unfavorable at off-road vehicle ramps.

Specifically, visitors should avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive, since the storm has the potential for littering the beach with pieces of house debris.

Swimmers should also take caution along the Seashore. The NPS does not recommend swimming for at least the next few days as rip currents are forecast through the weekend.

Park visitors looking to enjoy the campgrounds are in luck, as they are open at this time. However, park officials said campers around low-elevation campsites might experience flooding.