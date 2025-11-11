Broadband providers: The forgotten heroes during natural disasters

When the devastating Hurricane Helen struck the Southeast in 2024, the storm caused immense damage to impacted areas, leaving many residents without power or the ability to communicate with the outside world.

Some residents were isolated and disconnected for days, unable to contact loved ones or emergency personnel.

This isn’t an uncommon event after a natural disaster, as rebuilding networks is rarely easy.

TACKLING THE UNSEEN TOLL OF NATURAL DISASTERS

Immediately after the storm passed, cable broadband companies hit the ground running, working around the clock to restore power.

"We're not just there for Netflix," President and CEO of The Internet & Television Association (NCTA), Corey Garden, told FOX Weather. "We are infrastructure, and we're making sure that people's lives are connected … to loved ones, to work, to businesses, to first responders."

To highlight broadband providers' work, the NCTA created "After the Storm", a documentary which captures the coordination it takes when rebuilding infrastructure after a natural disaster.

Through detailed footage and interviews, the film presents the behind-the-scenes planning and communication that happens during a disaster.

"It's to show…the important work that these workers, these techs did," Garden said.

The docufilm follows broadband crews, utilities and government agencies showing some of the struggles that they faced after several disasters, including Hurricane Helen, the Palisades Fire and Hurricane Milton.

"We heard providers talking about how they…didn't know where to go," Garden said. "We had power companies that weren't coordinating with our companies. Which resulted in duplicated services."

Not only do broadband workers face these challenges, but many also leave behind their own homes that were destroyed during the storm to restore service to the community.

For Garden, he believes that this documentary is important not only to emphasize the important work that cable broadband companies provide but how planning can improve for the next natural disaster.

"We need to learn from the past to make sure that we don't repeat the same kind of circumstances again," Garden said. "We put this docufilm…to make sure that we're a part of the emergency operation centers. To make sure that we can be there before the storm, so when the storm goes away, when the clouds go away, we can actually roll in and get people's lives back up and running."